The white supremacist mass murderer Dylann Roof organized a hunger strike while on the federal death row because he reportedly felt he was being "staff target,quot; and was "verbally harassed and abused without cause."

It does not appear that Roof, 25, who killed nine black members of the church during a Bible study in 2015, sees the irony in what he claims. Roof's claims were discovered in letters he wrote to The Associated Press, according to NBC News.

Roof says federal prison personnel in Terre Haute, Indiana, feel justified in their behavior "since the general public hates me." Roof added that it is "treated disproportionately hard."

Roof wrote in his letter to the AP that he began a hunger strike to protest the treatment he received from a disciplinary hearing officer of the Bureau of Prisons, for previous complaints that he was allegedly denied access to the legal library and Access to a copy machine. to present legal documents.

A person familiar with the matter told NBC that Roof had been on a hunger strike but was no longer in one, as of this week. The person could not immediately provide specific details about the duration of the hunger strike or if the medical staff had to intervene.

Roof's letter, dated February 13, indicated that he was already "several days,quot; on hunger strike, and wrote in a follow-up letter that the protest ended a day later after corrections agents allegedly attempted to take their blood and insert an intravenous line into your arm, causing it to faint briefly.

"I feel sure it could have been much, much longer without food," Roof wrote in the follow-up letter on February 16. "It just isn't worth being killed."

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Prisons said the agency had no comments on Roof's allegations, citing privacy concerns.

Roof's lawyers said in a statement that they were working with officials to address the issues presented in the letters.

Roof's lawyers filed an appeal to their federal convictions and death sentence last month, arguing that he was mentally ill when he represented himself in his capital trial.

