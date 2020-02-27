The CDC has a very complete guide to optimize facial hair for a mask.

Lamb chops, chin curtains and the always popular beard should be shaved off against coronavirus fighters in the United Kingdom, the Press Association reported.

The leaders of the Foundation of the National Health Service Foundation of the University Hospital of Southampton sent an email from the entire organization about shaving their beards so that the masks can fit properly on their faces, according to the AP.

Derek Sandeman, medical director of the trust, approved the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. For which facial hair styles are acceptable.

Employees have been asked to wear Dali's bold appearance or choose to look more resistant with long stubble that opt ​​for more acceptable styles, such as a soul patch or "walrus," as the guide notes.

Employees who have facial hair as part of their culture or religious beliefs are exempt from the new rule.

"I recognize that for some this is a big question, that beards are so popular today," Sandeman said in his email, according to the AP. "However, I think this is the right thing to do."

The image of the CDC that shows facial hairstyles that do not compromise the effectiveness of facial masks was published more than two years ago on the website of the health agency.

The toilet styles allowed are the result of public health needs.

People who wear respirator seals for work should ensure that their masks are sealed properly and that facial hair can hamper it.

Facial hair, which can trap food, is not excellent for trapping gases, vapors or air particles, the CDC wrote. Toxins can prevent facial hair and enter a person's respiratory system.

"While human hair seems to be very thin to the naked eye, the hair is much larger than inhaled particles," according to the CDC. "The facial hair is not dense enough and the individual hairs are too large to capture particles like an air filter does."

Even the fluff on day two can decrease the amount of protection one receives from a mask, the agency warned.

Hospitals in the United States may be facing a possible shortage of masks, in part due to federal rules that require them to be discarded after each use, The Washington Post reported.