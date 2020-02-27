The amazing casting of Macaulay Culkin and American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy has a history of shocking audiences, especially when it comes to American horror story. But it's not just the stories, which have included everything from aliens and witches to nuns and the Antichrist, but also the casting elections. Macaulay CulkinParticipation in the mysterious season 10 is just the latest casting news to delight AHS audiences
From the first season, American Horror Story: Murder House, Murphy and company have gathered cast full of stars, usually with a surprising member to mix it up. In AHS: Murder House, was Jessica Lange, the two-time Oscar winner who was making her first television series. Lange would star in four seasons of the anthology series and after seeing all the success, the Oscar winner Kathy Bates He joined in the third season. Oscar nominee Angela Bassett he also made it AHS debut with History of American Horror Coven.
The surprising casting options continued and changed the reasons why they were so amazing. I like Lady Gaga in American Horror Story: Hotel and olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy in American Horror Story: 1984. Culkin's previous television work includes Doll face, The Jim Gaffigan show, Will and grace, Kings Y Robot chicken.
While we wait for more details on who exactly Culkin will play with Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross Y Finn Wittrockgo for a walk AHS memory and remember these amazing cast options with us.
Jessica Lange
The OG of the surprise launch movements, the participation of Jessica Lange from the beginning with American Horror Story: Murder House It made the world realize the new and ambitious FX series. The two-time Oscar winner starred in the first four seasons and returned as Constance, her character from Murder House. AHS: Apocalypse.
Emma Robets
Emma Roberts would become an accessory in Ryan MurphyThe television universe, but before its introduction in History of American Horror Coven, his work on television was more child friendly. A role in Shout 4 It would change its trajectory.
Kathy Bates
After attracting Jessica Lange to television, other acclaimed actors lined up to have the opportunity to mix it on the screen at American horror story. In the third season, Oscar winner Kathy Bates joined the fray. She is trapped, appearing in several seasons.
Lady Gaga
When Jessica Lange left, Ryan Murphy and company went in the other direction and brought Lady Gaga to American Horror Story: Hotel. This was Gaga's first major concert in which she was not playing herself apart from an uncredited role in a 2001 episode of The Sopranos. After AHS: Hotelshe appeared in AHS: Roanoke.
Billy Eichner
Known for his comic styles, specifically his series Billy in the streetBilly Eichner became serious about American Horror Story: Cult. Also appeared in American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
Joan collins
The iconic actress and lady, known for slaps in slaps Dynasty, United to the American horror story world in the leap of time American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
Gus Kenworthy
For the younger slasher / ghost season American Horror Story: 1984Ryan Murphy and company chose Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy for his first role as an actor in which he was not playing himself.
Macaulay Culkin
Little is known about what kind of role Macaulay Culkin will play, only that she will star alongside the returning cast members, including Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Lily Rabe.
American horror story Season 10 will probably premiere in the fall on FX.