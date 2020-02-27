The amazing casting of Macaulay Culkin and American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy has a history of shocking audiences, especially when it comes to American horror story. But it's not just the stories, which have included everything from aliens and witches to nuns and the Antichrist, but also the casting elections. Macaulay CulkinParticipation in the mysterious season 10 is just the latest casting news to delight AHS audiences

From the first season, American Horror Story: Murder House, Murphy and company have gathered cast full of stars, usually with a surprising member to mix it up. In AHS: Murder House, was Jessica Lange, the two-time Oscar winner who was making her first television series. Lange would star in four seasons of the anthology series and after seeing all the success, the Oscar winner Kathy Bates He joined in the third season. Oscar nominee Angela Bassett he also made it AHS debut with History of American Horror Coven.