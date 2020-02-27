The almost empty satellite acquires new life after spatial coupling

%MINIFYHTML655c4c2b1f30d62daf4a172261bbeb3911% %MINIFYHTML655c4c2b1f30d62daf4a172261bbeb3912%

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – A communication satellite with almost no fuel has taken on a new life after the first spatial coupling of this type.

Northrop Grumman and Intelsat announced the successful link to almost 22,500 miles (36,000 kilometers) on Earth on Wednesday. It is the first time that two commercial satellites have joined in orbit like this.

The recently launched satellite, the Northrop Grumman Mission Extension Vehicle, or MEV-1, will serve as a kind of guide dog for its old companion Intelsat.

Company officials called it a historic moment for space commerce, similar to the capture of three astronauts from an Intelsat satellite, 28 years ago.

"We are extending the limits of what many thought would be impossible," said Tom Wilson, president of SpaceLogistics, a subsidiary of Northrop Grumman. "The impossible is now a reality. Today is a great example of that."

The Northrup Grumman satellite was launched from Kazakhstan in October. On Tuesday, he approached the 19-year-old Intelsat 901 satellite and placed on it. The duo will remain together for the next five years.

This novel rescue was carried out in a slightly higher orbit to avoid jeopardizing other satellites if something went wrong. The Intelsat satellite was never designed for this type of coupling; Officials said everything went well.

Once it returns to its operational orbit, the Intelsat satellite should resume operations in one or two months. MEV-1 will move to another satellite that needs it once its five-year hitch is over.

Jean-Luc Froeliger, Vice President of Intelsat, said the satellite had only months of fuel left. The service ended late last year and was sent to slightly higher orbit for coupling.

The authorities refused to say how much the operation will cost or what future bailouts can cost. Intelsat CEO Stephen Spengler said "there was a solid business case,quot; to embark on the rescue attempt with five more years of operation ahead for the satellite.

It is reminiscent of another Intelsat rescue that developed closer to home.

Spacewalk astronauts captured the Intelsat 603 satellite during Endeavor's inaugural trip in 1992. It took three men to grab the satellite with their gloved hands on perhaps the most dramatic shuttle mission of all time. A connected rocket engine ended up driving the satellite from a low altitude to its proper orbit.

Northrop Grumman provides for refueling by satellite and other robotic repairs in another five to 10 years. Meanwhile, a second rescue satellite will be launched later this year.

