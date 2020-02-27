The agency of the telecommunications industry COAI generates alarm about the bank's unwillingness to lend – Latest news

The industry agency, COAI, has sent a distress signal to the government in search of easier terms for the payment of legal fees by telecommunications companies, including the extension of loans at lower rates to cover liabilities AGR, as well as the rapid implementation of minimum prices, to rescue the problematic sector. With the telecommunications industry plunging into a deep and unprecedented crisis, the association has warned about the lack of willingness of banks to assume any risk with respect to the sector, and affirmed the "need to give a clear message to the banks of that the government is there to support the sector. "

"Banks are not willing to take any risks with respect to the telecommunications sector and constantly ask telecommunications service providers to reduce their exposures by refusing to issue new bank guarantees or even to renew bank guarantees," said the Director. COAI General Rajan Mathews in a statement. Letter to the Secretary of Telecommunications Anshu Prakash.

The Association of Cellular Operators of India (COAI) has also said that the requirement of financial bank guarantees to ensure the payment of license fees must be eliminated.

In the event that financial bank guarantees are required, they must be reduced to a quarter of the license fee, according to the industry agency.

The COAI also sought an immediate reduction in the license fee levy from 8% to three percent and a reduction in spectrum use charges.

Citing the low average revenue per user from India compared to markets such as China, Brazil and Russia, he also said that data prices in India are a fraction of those in the US markets. UU., China, Germany, France and others.

"Therefore, minimum pricing is essential to ensure that the sector is sustainable and in a position to support the deferred spectrum and adjusted gross income quotas (AGR), while continuing to invest in world-class networks," he said. COAI



The COAI letter, dated February 26, came even when, according to reports, Vodafone Idea made it clear to the government that it will not be able to pay the AGR fees required by the court in full, unless a ransom is extended immediately .

In total, 15 telecommunications entities owe the government 1.47 million rupees in unpaid statutory quotas: 92.642 million rupees in unpaid license fees and another 55.054 million rupees in charges for pending spectrum use.

Of the estimated fees that include interest and fines for late payments, Airtel and Vodafone Idea represent approximately 60 percent.

These quotas arose after the Supreme Court, in October last year, confirmed the government's position on the inclusion of non-core business revenues in the calculation of the annual AGR of telecommunications companies, a portion of which is paid as license and spectrum fee to the treasure.

The Supreme Court, earlier this month, rejected a plea from mobile phone operators such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for extension in the payment schedule and asked companies to deposit their past fees for spectrum and licenses.