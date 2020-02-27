The 55th ACM Awards will be presented by Keith Urban + Nominees Announced – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTML1b14911e08f485b4cb4bc1fc64f0b56911% %MINIFYHTML1b14911e08f485b4cb4bc1fc64f0b56912%

Up News Info and the Country Music Academy announced today that the current ACM Entertainer of the Year and the 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban will serve as host for the 55o Country Music Academy Awards. The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 (live 8: 00-11: 00 PM, delayed ET / PT), only on Up News Info and live broadcast and on demand Up News Info All Access. This will be the first time that Urban will host the ACM Awards.

"As if having a new song today is not enough, I can also present the ACM Awards in April," Urban said. "I will tell you that this year already feels like the most creative and energetic year of my life … and there is much more to come. Incredibly grateful, and ready to roll!

"We are delighted to have our current animator of the year as the centerpiece of our 55th ACM Awards Ceremony. Keith epitomizes greatness in our industry and is loved by fans and fellow artists, and I can't think of a better representative to be the face of our awards ceremony and help us start a new era at the Academy, "said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Country Music Academy.

Nominees for this year's awards were also announced today. Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the field with five nominations, each with Dan + Shay on his heels with four assents of his own. See the full list below and check here for more updates as the prizes approach.

MAIN PRIZES:

ENTERTAINMENT OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks and Dunn

Osborne brothers

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady antebellum

Little big town

Inland

Old domain

Tall women

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Artist (s) / Producer (s) / Record Company – Label (s))

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

GIRL – Maren Morris Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Medications for heart pain – Jon Pardi Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

What you see is what you have – Luke combs Producer: Scott Moffatt Record Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville



ONLY OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Artist (s) / Producer (s) / Record Company – Label (s))

"The country of God,quot; – Blake Shelton Producer: Scott Hendricks Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)

"One Man Band,quot; – Old Domain Producer: Shane McAnally Record Label: RCA Records Nashville

"Rainbow,quot; – Kacey Musgraves Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian Record Label: MCA Nashville

"Rumor,quot; – Lee Brice Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone Record Label: Curb Records

"What happens if I never get over you?" – Lady Antebellum Producer: Dann Huff Record Label: BMLG Records



SONG OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Composer (s) / Editor (s) / Artist (s))

"10,000 Hours,quot; – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber Composers: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear,quot; Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers Editors: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo BZ Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).

"Girl Goin’ Nowhere "- Ashley McBryde Composers: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde Editors: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).

"The country of God,quot; – Blake Shelton Composers: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt Editors: Relative Music Group (BMI), managed by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI) .

"One Man Band,quot; – Old Domain Composers: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi Editors: WB Music Corp / Smackville Music / Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs / Reehits World / Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC / Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Like Music. We are really doing Doin & # 39; It Publishing (ASCAP) adm for Words & Music. Sony / ATV Cross Keys Publishing / Smackville Music / Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.

"Some of that,quot; – Eric Church Composers: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson Editors: Sony / ATV Tree Publishing / Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony / ATV Music Publishing LLC; Fried Okra Music by Mammaw / Little Louder Songs, administrator. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New writers of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New writers of Sea Gayle Music / Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).



VIDEO OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Producer (s) / Director (s) / Artist (s))

"10,000 Hours,quot; – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber Director: Patrick Tracy Producer: Christen Pinkston

"The country of God,quot; – Blake Shelton Director: Sophie Muller Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy

"One Man Band,quot; – Old Domain Director: Mason Allen Producer: Mason Allen

"I remember you young man,quot; – Thomas Rhett Director: TK McKamy Producer: Dan Atchison

"Sugar Coat,quot; – Little Big Town Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz



WRITER OF THE YEAR * (Out of camera award)

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Artist (s) / Producer (s) / Record Company – Label (s))

"10,000 Hours,quot; – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber Producers: Dan Smyers Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

"Dive Bar,quot; – Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton Producers: Garth Brooks Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.

"Deceived and in love,quot; – ​​Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

"Old Town Road,quot; – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio Record Label: Columbia Records

"What happens in a small city,quot; – Brantley Gilbert with Lindsay Ell Producer: Dann Huff Record Label: The Valory Music Co.



INDUSTRIAL AWARDS:

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nev.

The joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, Okla.

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Monte. Nice, Mich.

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, Nevada.

WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, Oklahoma.

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, N.J.

MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, Nev.

Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, N.M.

Mix the concert cove – Council Bluffs, Iowa

T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nev.

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, Ore.

Stagecoach – Indio, California.

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Basin Festival – George, Wash.

Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, Illinois.

FAIR / ROUND OF THE YEAR

California State Fair – Paso Robles, California.

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyo.

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, Texas

Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minnesota.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, Texas

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, Texas

Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, N.C.

Grizzly Rose – Denver, Colorado.

Joe & # 39; s Live – Rosemont, Ill.

Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, Tenn.

THEATER OF THE YEAR

The Beacon Theater – New York, N.Y.

The Chicago Theater – Chicago, Illinois.

DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, Utah

Rialto Square Theater – Joliet, Ill.

Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Florida.

OUTDOOR PLACE OF THE YEAR

Bank pavilion of New Hampshire – Gilford, N.H.

Greek Theater – Los Angeles, California.

Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, Virginia.

Red Rocks Amphitheater – Morrison, Colorado.

Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, Ohio

The pier in Orange Beach – Orange Beach, Ala.

SAND OF THE YEAR

Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, Ga.

Madison Square Garden – New York, N.Y.

Staples Center – Los Angeles, California.

Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Mich.

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Florida.

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent

Gary Osier – Gary Osier presents

Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!

Kell Houston – Houston Productions

Nina Rojas – Neste Live!

Todd Boltin – Variety of attractions

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Adam Weiser – AEG presents

Brian O’Connell – Live Nation

Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions

Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group

Troy Vollhoffer – Global Production Premier

STUDY RECORDING AWARDS:

LOW PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Eli beaird

Mike Brignardello

Tim Marks

Michael Rhodes

Jimmie Lee Sloas

DRUM OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Greg Morrow

Jerry roe

Nir Zidkyahu

GUITAR OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac

Dann huff

Rob McNelley

Adam Shoenfeld

Ilya Toshinskiy

PIANO / KEYBOARD PLAYER OF THE YEAR

David Dorn

Tony Harrell

Judge Charlie

Tim Lauer

Gordon Mote

Mike Rojas

SPECIALIZED INSTRUMENT (S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Stuart duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Joe Spivey

Charlie Worsham

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan dugamore

Paul Franklin

Josh Grange

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Chuck Ainlay

Jeff Balding

Tony Castle

Julian King

Steve Marcantonio

Justin Niebank

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR