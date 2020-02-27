The 55th ACM Awards will be presented by Keith Urban + Nominees Announced – Up News Info Tampa

Up News Info and the Country Music Academy announced today that the current ACM Entertainer of the Year and the 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban will serve as host for the 55o Country Music Academy Awards. The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 (live 8: 00-11: 00 PM, delayed ET / PT), only on Up News Info and live broadcast and on demand Up News Info All Access. This will be the first time that Urban will host the ACM Awards.
"As if having a new song today is not enough, I can also present the ACM Awards in April," Urban said. "I will tell you that this year already feels like the most creative and energetic year of my life … and there is much more to come. Incredibly grateful, and ready to roll!
"We are delighted to have our current animator of the year as the centerpiece of our 55th ACM Awards Ceremony. Keith epitomizes greatness in our industry and is loved by fans and fellow artists, and I can't think of a better representative to be the face of our awards ceremony and help us start a new era at the Academy, "said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Country Music Academy.
Nominees for this year's awards were also announced today. Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the field with five nominations, each with Dan + Shay on his heels with four assents of his own. See the full list below and check here for more updates as the prizes approach.
MAIN PRIZES:
ENTERTAINMENT OF THE YEAR
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks and Dunn
- Osborne brothers
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie and Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady antebellum
- Little big town
- Inland
- Old domain
- Tall women
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Lindsay Ell
- Caylee Hammack
- Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jordan Davis
- Russell Dickerson
- Riley Green
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Artist (s) / Producer (s) / Record Company – Label (s))
- Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
- Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
- Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
- GIRL – Maren Morris
- Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris
- Record Label: Columbia Nashville
- Medications for heart pain – Jon Pardi
- Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
- Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- What you see is what you have – Luke combs
- Producer: Scott Moffatt
- Record Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville
- Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
ONLY OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Artist (s) / Producer (s) / Record Company – Label (s))
- "The country of God,quot; – Blake Shelton
- Producer: Scott Hendricks
- Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)
- "One Man Band,quot; – Old Domain
- Producer: Shane McAnally
- Record Label: RCA Records Nashville
- "Rainbow,quot; – Kacey Musgraves
- Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
- Record Label: MCA Nashville
- "Rumor,quot; – Lee Brice
- Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone
- Record Label: Curb Records
- "What happens if I never get over you?" – Lady Antebellum
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Label: BMLG Records
SONG OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Composer (s) / Editor (s) / Artist (s))
- "10,000 Hours,quot; – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
- Composers: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear,quot; Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
- Editors: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo BZ Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).
- "Girl Goin’ Nowhere "- Ashley McBryde
- Composers: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde
- Editors: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).
- "The country of God,quot; – Blake Shelton
- Composers: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
- Editors: Relative Music Group (BMI), managed by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI) .
- "One Man Band,quot; – Old Domain
- Composers: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi
- Editors: WB Music Corp / Smackville Music / Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs / Reehits World / Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC / Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Like Music. We are really doing Doin & # 39; It Publishing (ASCAP) adm for Words & Music. Sony / ATV Cross Keys Publishing / Smackville Music / Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.
- "Some of that,quot; – Eric Church
- Composers: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson
- Editors: Sony / ATV Tree Publishing / Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony / ATV Music Publishing LLC; Fried Okra Music by Mammaw / Little Louder Songs, administrator. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New writers of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New writers of Sea Gayle Music / Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).
VIDEO OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Producer (s) / Director (s) / Artist (s))
- "10,000 Hours,quot; – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
- Director: Patrick Tracy
- Producer: Christen Pinkston
- "The country of God,quot; – Blake Shelton
- Director: Sophie Muller
- Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy
- "One Man Band,quot; – Old Domain
- Director: Mason Allen
- Producer: Mason Allen
- "I remember you young man,quot; – Thomas Rhett
- Director: TK McKamy
- Producer: Dan Atchison
- "Sugar Coat,quot; – Little Big Town
- Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
- Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz
WRITER OF THE YEAR * (Out of camera award)
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR (Awarded to Artist (s) / Producer (s) / Record Company – Label (s))
- "10,000 Hours,quot; – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
- Producers: Dan Smyers
- Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
- "Dive Bar,quot; – Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton
- Producers: Garth Brooks
- Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.
- "Deceived and in love,quot; – Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
- "Old Town Road,quot; – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
- Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio
- Record Label: Columbia Records
- "What happens in a small city,quot; – Brantley Gilbert with Lindsay Ell
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
INDUSTRIAL AWARDS:
CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER
- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nev.
- The joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, Okla.
- Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Monte. Nice, Mich.
- The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, Nevada.
- WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, Oklahoma.
CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA
- Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, N.J.
- MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, Nev.
- Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, N.M.
- Mix the concert cove – Council Bluffs, Iowa
- T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nev.
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
- Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, Ore.
- Stagecoach – Indio, California.
- Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- Basin Festival – George, Wash.
- Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, Illinois.
FAIR / ROUND OF THE YEAR
- California State Fair – Paso Robles, California.
- Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyo.
- Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, Texas
- Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minnesota.
- San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, Texas
CLUB OF THE YEAR
- Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, Texas
- Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, N.C.
- Grizzly Rose – Denver, Colorado.
- Joe & # 39; s Live – Rosemont, Ill.
- Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, Tenn.
THEATER OF THE YEAR
- The Beacon Theater – New York, N.Y.
- The Chicago Theater – Chicago, Illinois.
- DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, Utah
- Rialto Square Theater – Joliet, Ill.
- Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Florida.
OUTDOOR PLACE OF THE YEAR
- Bank pavilion of New Hampshire – Gilford, N.H.
- Greek Theater – Los Angeles, California.
- Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, Virginia.
- Red Rocks Amphitheater – Morrison, Colorado.
- Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, Ohio
- The pier in Orange Beach – Orange Beach, Ala.
SAND OF THE YEAR
- Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, Ga.
- Madison Square Garden – New York, N.Y.
- Staples Center – Los Angeles, California.
- Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Mich.
- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Florida.
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
- Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent
- Gary Osier – Gary Osier presents
- Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!
- Kell Houston – Houston Productions
- Nina Rojas – Neste Live!
- Todd Boltin – Variety of attractions
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
- Adam Weiser – AEG presents
- Brian O’Connell – Live Nation
- Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions
- Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group
- Troy Vollhoffer – Global Production Premier
STUDY RECORDING AWARDS:
LOW PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Eli beaird
- Mike Brignardello
- Tim Marks
- Michael Rhodes
- Jimmie Lee Sloas
DRUM OF THE YEAR
- Fred Eltringham
- Miles McPherson
- Greg Morrow
- Jerry roe
- Nir Zidkyahu
GUITAR OF THE YEAR
- Tom Bukovac
- Dann huff
- Rob McNelley
- Adam Shoenfeld
- Ilya Toshinskiy
PIANO / KEYBOARD PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- David Dorn
- Tony Harrell
- Judge Charlie
- Tim Lauer
- Gordon Mote
- Mike Rojas
SPECIALIZED INSTRUMENT (S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Stuart duncan
- Jenee Fleenor
- Jim Hoke
- Danny Rader
- Joe Spivey
- Charlie Worsham
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Dan dugamore
- Paul Franklin
- Josh Grange
- Russ Pahl
- Justin Schipper
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
- Chuck Ainlay
- Jeff Balding
- Tony Castle
- Julian King
- Steve Marcantonio
- Justin Niebank
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- busbee
- Cannon friend
- Dann huff
- Michael Knox
- Joey moi