The 10 most common questions about coronavirus answered | China news

A new deadly coronavirus is spreading all over the world, with at least 48 countries on six continents confirming cases until Thursday.

The new virus has infected more than 81,000 people and killed about 2,800 more since it was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. The vast majority of infections and deaths have occurred in mainland China, but the rapid spread of The virus has triggered worries all over the world.

Some governments have cut travel links or closed borders with affected countries, while nations affected by the virus have imposed door or school closures and canceled public meetings in an attempt to contain the epidemic.

As we are concerned about the increase in the virus, we use Google Trends, the world's largest real-time search results repository, to discover what people want to know about the coronavirus.

Below are 10 of the most common questions and their answers.

1. What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause disease in humans or animals.

In humans, they can cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more diseases such as the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

The new type of virus also attacks the respiratory system, causing a disease known as COVID-19.

California reports first case of coronavirus & # 39; unknown & # 39; (1:28)

2. What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, fatigue and dry cough. These symptoms are usually mild and develop gradually. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease is mild in more than 80 percent of cases.

About 14 percent develop a serious illness, which includes pneumonia and shortness of breath, while about 5 percent have a critical illness, which includes respiratory failure, septic shock and multiple organ failure.

3. Is the new coronavirus deadly?

Yes, the disease is fatal in 2 percent of cases, the WHO said on February 17, citing an article published by China with detailed data on more than 44,000 confirmed cases.

Those at greatest risk are the elderly or patients with pre-existing conditions, such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

4. Is coronavirus contagious?

Yes, the new virus can spread from human to human.

5. How does coronavirus spread?

The disease spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or exhales. It can also be transmitted through contaminated surfaces.

6. How long do coronaviruses live on surfaces?

It is unclear how long the new coronavirus survives on surfaces, but WHO says it seems to behave like other coronaviruses. The agency says that coronaviruses, including the one that causes COVID-19, may persist on the surface for a few hours or even several days.

7. Can humans get the new coronavirus from cats and dogs?

Do not.

South Korean coronavirus cases exceed 1,000 (2:14)

8. How is the new coronavirus treated?

There is no specific vaccine or antiviral drug to prevent or treat COVID-19. Those affected should receive care to relieve symptoms and most patients recover due to supportive care.

9. Are bats the animal source of coronavirus?

The possible animal source of COVID-19 has not yet been confirmed.

Some scientists suspect that the new virus passed to humans through pangolins, but this theory has not yet been proven.

10. What is the MERS coronavirus?

MERS is a respiratory disease caused by a type of coronavirus similar to that caused by COVID-19. The disease first arose in Saudi Arabia in 2012, and it is believed that the animal source of the infection is the dromedary camel.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.