That time, a young Kevin Garnett spoke trash with Michael Jordan, and immediately regretted

Kevin Garnett was one of the most notorious trash talkers in the NBA during his two decades in the league, but at first he knew there was an opponent who deserved the silent deal.

Michael Jordan, of course.

On February 27, 1996, the Jordan Bulls and the Garnett Timberwolves participated in a tight competition at the United Center. Over three quarters, Chicago led by just six points, but Garnett changed the entire flow of the game when he told his teammate Isaiah "J.R." Rider to continue "killing,quot; Jordan in his individual confrontation.

"In saying that, I'm sorry," Garnett said on the podcast "All the Smoke,quot; with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "Hands on hips. Legs locked. (Jordan) looked at me for about 15 seconds."

Rider, who always kept silent against Jordan, did his best to calm a rookie KG, but kept going. Rider then followed a different strategy knowing that Jordan could hear everything.

"I thought, & # 39; Mike, he doesn't know the rules of the game, man, he's just a young puppy & # 39;" Rider said in a separate radio interview.

(Note: strong language in the clip below. That shouldn't come as a surprise because Garnett is talking.)

Yes, that didn't work well for Minnesota.

The Bulls dominated the fourth quarter, beating the Timberwolves 38-23 on the way to an easy 120-99 victory. Jordan finished with a 35-point game, leaving Garnett and Rider exhausted.

"Mike (walked) down (towards us), & # 39; OK, young friend, OK. Damn it, young friend, damn, are you done? & # 39;" Garnett said. "I never talked to Mike ever again in life."

Kevin Garnett told his favorite Michael Jordan story on the "All the Smoke,quot; podcast, saying that the trash that talked about MJ as a rookie failed when the Bulls beat Minnesota by 21. That game happened 24 years ago today.#RetroDay pic.twitter.com/p5LoT2YaLv – Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 27, 2020

Garnett can comfort himself with the fact that the Bulls only lost 10 games over the course of the regular 1995-96 season before crossing the Eastern Conference on their way to the NBA title.

That game would probably have ended in a loss for the Timberwolves. Garnett simply guaranteed he wouldn't be close.