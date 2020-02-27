Terrorism threat in West Africa soars while the US UU. Weighs troop cuts

%MINIFYHTML039771546450a66ea5838de81a990da811% %MINIFYHTML039771546450a66ea5838de81a990da812%

Military officials and independent analysts emphasized that US and other Western military aid can, at best, save time for African allies to address poverty, lack of education, government corruption and other complaints that groups Extremists seek to explode. But there is little confidence that these discouraging and endemic problems will be resolved soon. That leaves the United States and its European allies to prevent the threat from spreading.

The State Department has provided in the last two years $ 323 million in training and other security assistance to the so-called G5 Sahel countries: Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad and Mauritania. But the G5 force, which will eventually grow to 5,000 soldiers, has been slow to stop the advance of the militants.

Small American assistance is crucial for a larger French mission.

The US military has a relatively light footprint in Africa, relying on European and African partners to carry out most of the anti-terrorist missions from the Sahel to Somalia, with the Pentagon providing air power when necessary. Some 5,200 US soldiers and 1,000 civilians or Department of Defense contractors work throughout Africa, primarily training and exercising with local forces. Around 1,400 of those troops are in West Africa, a force that could be reduced to 300 under one of Esper's options.

"We can have a great effect with a very small force," Brig. General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, the main US Special Operations officer in Africa, said in an interview in Nouakchott outside the anti-terrorism exercise.

European allies, and President Trump's own advisors, have advocated continuing these American security measures on the continent, arguing that this is relatively small The investment has a huge effect by helping to keep global terrorists and competitors at bay.

In a phone call last week, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Trump to continue providing US assistance: intelligence, refueling and logistics at a cost of approximately $ 45 million a year, just a rounding error in the annual budget of almost $ 800 billion from the Pentagon. – until France fills its antiterrorist gaps.

To show its resolution and avoid deep immediate US cuts, France, the former colonial power in West Africa, is sending an additional 600 troops to the region, for a total of 5,100. He also says that 400 more Special Operations forces from other European nations will arrive in late summer.