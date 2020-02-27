Teresa Giudice ends the friendship with Danielle Staub, addresses the separation of Joe

%MINIFYHTML7cc92a3813fec0b204d81f96dd86fac611% %MINIFYHTML7cc92a3813fec0b204d81f96dd86fac612%

In the episode, Tre and his daughters head to Italy to meet Joe after his release from both prison and ICE, and the former couple can be seen having an individual conversation to discuss their future.

Season 10 final of "The true housewives of New Jersey"which aired on Wednesday February 26 saw Teresa Giudice calling to give up so much in friendship with co-star Danielle Staub and marriage with husband Joe Giudice. In the episode Melissa Gorga spilled tea that Danielle told her that Teresa encouraged her to throw Margaret Joseph& # 39; s hair during their fight in a boutique.

Knowing that, Margaret lashed out at Teresa and said, "I'm a little scared. I'm not going to lie," Marge finally said. "Why would you tell him to pull my hair? How sick is that? You're loving this girl so much that you're going to let me get hurt. Why? Why? You're a real asshole. I'm like a damn scared. Is this your fucking friend? Who do you want to associate with? "

After being criticized by Margaret, Teresa seemed to be angry because she knew that Bravo would probably use this for the story. "You guys are fucking morons. I'm going home!" he shouted after turning the cameraman's bird and throwing his drink.

Later, Teresa called Danielle and confronted her. "I'm really mad, Danielle. Melissa just told me what you did." When Danielle told Tre not to be angry, Tre exploded: "I am! Don't be angry? Because now Margaret is going to think I told you to hurt her."

"I didn't agree to attack someone. That was your damn decision, and then, what did I tell you later? I'm so mad at myself. I don't want to hurt anyone again. It's screwed. I'm not like that." Then he decided to end his friendship with Danielle, saying, "I wish you all the best, I don't want to be friends anymore. I've had enough. Good, bye," before hanging up.

Later in the episode, Tre and his daughters headed to Italy to meet Joe after his release from both prison and ICE. You could see Tre and Joe having an individual conversation to discuss their future. "I want you to know how I feel and I want you to tell me how you feel [before we leave]," Teresa told Joe. "We haven't been together in a long time. By the time we get used to each other, you will be gone."

"The last five years have been really dark. You have told me many hurtful things as if you wanted to never have married me and all these other things. It just makes me think of some things, as if you marry someone and they & # 39; se supposed to protect you. I just don't know, I trusted you and then you made it happen, "he continued.

Joe replied: "[Teresa], it happens to everyone. Are you crazy? My crime was a false crime. People don't even have time for that kind of crap. So let's forget about it. It's in the past."

"I guess that's it," Joe said finally before they hugged and said goodbye. Teresa replied: "Whatever happens, I want you to be happy incessantly."