Telecommunications rate hikes boost SIM consolidation: Report – Latest news

Increases in telecommunications rates since December last year have led to consolidation in the market, which leads to a gross drop in subscribers, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

After decreasing 2.1 million in November 2019, the number of active subscribers dropped again by 3.5 m on December 19. The trend is due to IUC charges imposed by RJio on October 19 and a significant unanimous price increase (25-30 percent) on December 19. The gross subscriber base decreased by 3.2 m (-0.3 MoM percent) to 1,151 m, compared with the addition of 3-4 m in the recent past.

Bharti's gross subscriber base remained stable and RJio added only 0.1 m of subscribers. VIL gross subscribers decreased by 3.6 m, possibly because customers discarded non-functional SIM cards after rate increases.

%MINIFYHTML9b6d4dccd3e5117d0b3c30556c93b2eb11% %MINIFYHTML9b6d4dccd3e5117d0b3c30556c93b2eb12%

According to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the gross subscriber base of the industry decreased by 3.2 m (-0.3 MoM percent) to 1,151 m, led by VIL (-3.6 m). Bharti's gross subscriber sum was nil, while RJio added only 0.1 million subscribers, which clearly reflects the rate hikes after SIM consolidation.

Surprisingly, RJio has again added 3 million active subscribers in December (after losing 2.4 million on November 19 for the first time since it began operations). Bharti added 1.4 m of active subscribers (v / s 3.7 m on November 19), while VIL lost 1.1 m.

In addition, Bharti has remained in third position in gross market share (28.4 percent), however, it maintained its superior position in active subscriber market share with 32 percent, followed by RJio (31 percent) and VIL (30.3 percent).

VIL lost 3.6 mM of gross subscribers (v / s a ​​loss of 36.4 m in Nov19) to reach a base of 333 m. It lost 1.1 m (v / s loss of 3.1 m in Nov19) subscribers active at 298 m with a market share that contracted to 30.3 percent (v / s 30.5 percent on November 19), largely due to a poor network.

Raw subscribers of RJio increased by 0.1 m MoM to 370 m (market share: 32.1 percent). The addition of active subscribers stood at 3 m, but this was well below the additions of 7-8 m to 2QFY20; Subscriber's active market share improved by 20 bp MoM to 31 percent.

