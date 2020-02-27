Telecommunications companies can prove to be the & # 39; weakest link & # 39; in online fraud: Paytm – Latest news

New Delhi, telecommunications companies in India need to implement strict preventive and punitive measures to counter the threat of online fraud executed through SMS or spam calls, a high-ranking executive from Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) said Thursday.

Paytm Payments Bank, which also houses the Paytm wallet, recently filed an FIR against scammers.

"Telecommunications players must act quickly to counter the threat of online fraud, where consumers are deceived through fake text messages and calls made on their networks," Jatinder Thakar, senior vice president of risk management, told IANS Paytm Payments Bank.

%MINIFYHTML65b8b60e25783523c0589871a831d99511% %MINIFYHTML65b8b60e25783523c0589871a831d99512%

Paytm Payments Bank said it is working closely with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), banks and Telecommunications companies to ensure that scammers are not deceived by scammers.

Given the ways in which scammers have cheated customers, a telecommunications company that does not take measures on fraudulent use of telecommunications resources is the weakest link and the point of origin of cyber fraud, the company said.

"Scammers continue to use telecommunication platforms to send unwanted emails to millions of telecommunication users with phishing and other SMS and fraudulent calls. Even if 0.01 percent of this base is disappointed, it is a large number and a waste of money. hard won for these victims, to the thousands of rupees, "Thakar added.

Scammers take advantage of multiple failures in current processes, such as the very limited "Know Your Business,quot; process followed by telecommunications companies before issuing bulk SMS services to an organization / institution / individual. This makes it very easy for scammers to register and start sending millions of bulk SMS.

In addition, KYC's limited requirements are KYC on paper despite having the option of digital KYC or KYC video.

In addition, scammers can still target most customers who have their number in the TRAI Do Not Disturb (DND) register.

Scammers can easily send fake SMS from headers such as "PYTM,quot; or "PAY TM,quot;, without challenges, PPB said.

Cyber ​​criminals can also impersonate banks by including content such as "Your Paytm account will be blocked,quot;, and SMS content is not verified.

The lack of an intelligent system to block the issuance of SIM cards to the scammers identified is another problem, according to the company.

Even if a single mobile phone number of the scammer is identified, trapped and blocked, the scammer can simply issue a new SIM and start over.

"As a first step, the initial due diligence should be made more stringent so that telecommunication resources (mass SMS and call service) are not provided by telecom companies to scammers, and are for legitimate use," Thakar said.

"In addition, if a customer or bank files a complaint against fraudulent messages / calls, the telecommunications service provider should be able to block scammers immediately, and provide their due diligence details to law enforcement agencies. immediately for strict action, "he added.

For its part, PPB said it has been taking significant countermeasures to protect user accounts, including the use of the latest cybersecurity tools with important updates.

The new feature analyzes applications & # 39; dishonest & # 39; such as Teamviewer, Anydesk and Quicksupport on user devices that can trigger fraudulent transactions and advises users to uninstall them.

The bank is also taking advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to instantly detect suspicious transactions. Depending on the level of threat identified in a transaction, the AI ​​slows it down or completely blocks the payment.

The AI ​​has been specifically designed taking into account the patterns of the various scams that scammers run and, therefore, can combat most attacks on users' accounts in real time, PPB said, adding that the comments about the new security features have been overwhelmingly positive

"Our purpose is to build a reliable digital payment ecosystem and prevent customers from being fooled by such fraud. When an individual customer loses money through these frauds, it negatively impacts growth and confidence in digital payments. Telecommunications companies they are the most important actor, since their channel is used to proliferate these frauds, they need to accelerate their actions to stop those fraudulent activities, "said Thakar.

