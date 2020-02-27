Teen completes marathon during cancer treatment – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Despite fighting a rare form of cancer since June 2019, Joey Belles, 13, did something that many dreamed of achieving. He completed a marathon.

Belles is the first Cook Children patient to walk 26 miles during treatment. Slowly at first, Belles walked around the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit every day to reach his goal.

"When I arrived here for the first time, I was sick and I was moving quite slowly," Joey said. "We started walking the first day, but I could only do two laps."

Now less lazy (Spiritual animal of Belles), a more determined tiger, the teenager is an inspiration to all who know him.

"For about a week, I did two or four laps a day and then I started to get to 10 and I thought & # 39; Wow, this is good! & # 39; And then I started to do 20," Belles said.

On July 3, Cook Children's neurosurgeon Daniel Hansen, M.D., removed Joey's tumor. Fortunately, Dr. Hansen was able to obtain the entire mass at once. From there, Joey began a strict regimen of radiotherapy with protons. In November, he joined the Cook Children's Bone Marrow Transplant Unit to begin chemotherapy with stem cells.

"It was really hard for his body," Denise said. “You exhaust them (the patients) of everything and start from scratch. But the doctor told Joey: "You don't have a vaccine if you don't have the right attitude." So we came up with a plan and, no matter what, we were going to be positive about it. "

Part of the plan was developed after a visit with a physiotherapist. He asked Joey to start walking and told him that if he kept track of his progress, he could win a gift card once he reached 10 miles. The incentive is part of a new program at Cook Children & # 39; s called "Miles in Motion,quot; that encourages hematology / oncology patients to get moving.

Physiotherapist Lydia Robey was part of the team that had the idea of ​​"Miles in Motion,quot; as part of a quality and safety initiative to motivate patients to get out of their beds and exercise.

"We were brainstorming on how to increase activity for this particular group of patients and one of our dietitians pointed out that these children were losing muscle mass at a much higher rate than they should," Robey said. “Some of that was due to inactivity, as well as steroids and medications that cause muscle atrophy. We began to review the literature and the evidence became overwhelming of the importance of exercise. "

On Thursday, February 20, Joey took his final turns around the unit where he walked during the last four months. This time, nurses, child life specialists and physiotherapists lined the walls. They raised handmade posters and encouraged him. Just five laps, Joey took one step at a time, thanking his mom and dad for their support as they finished the trip together.

On the last lap, the excitement grew as the medical staff cheered his name. "Joey, Joey, Joey!" they sang until they broke into a loud roar when Joey ran across the finish line, a paper streamer hung from the hall.

He did it. Joey walked a marathon.

"It was amazing," he said. “I could never have done it without my family, all the equipment we have. Everyone has supported me a lot. It's really amazing what we've done, my parents and me. "

This was not the first marathon completed by a member of the Belles family. Joey's mother, Denise, ran the New York marathon in 2010, but said it was much better.

"This one is more rewarding," Denise said. “His training was harder. I definitely feel more satisfied with his than with mine. It means a lot more. "

If that wasn't enough, finishing a marathon wasn't Joey's only important achievement of the day. It was also his last day of chemotherapy.

"At first, I really thought it was going to be devastating," Joey said. “But everyone has been helping and pushing me. With them, I knew I could overcome this and do it with power. "

With their treatment coming to an end, Joey and his family are making plans for the future. They are being reduced to a smaller house to be able to make more trips together. This summer, they hope to go to Italy.