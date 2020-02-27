Teen arrested in vandalism in Plymouth Rock, faces 11 felony charges

%MINIFYHTMLd1c417e3a05c1502b1f7bcfa014dc01711% %MINIFYHTMLd1c417e3a05c1502b1f7bcfa014dc01712%

Police arrested a 17-year-old man for allegedly shattering Plymouth Rock earlier this month.



The teenager, from Plymouth, who is not identified in a Plymouth police press release, is being charged with 11 counts of serious vandalism on the property and a charge of trespassing on the Plymouth Rock porch.



Police said they reviewed "video hours,quot; during the investigation of the case. They said they discovered that only the 17-year-old was responsible for 11 acts of vandalism, all reported on the morning of February 17, which included not only Plymouth Rock, located on Water Street, but also several other monuments and decorations around the city, including the Pilgrim Virgin in Brewster Garden, the Forefathers monument on Allerton Street, four decorative shells scattered around the center and the promenade, a map of the city at the intersection of Main and North streets, and a memorial bench in Brewster Garden.

All sites were disfigured with red spray paint, police said, and vandalism included the letters "MOF,quot; and the numbers "508,quot;.

The city's Department of Public Works, along with volunteers, cleaned the sites "within 24 hours," according to police.

Material from an Associated Press report was used in this story.