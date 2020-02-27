Taylor Swift thanks Dwayne Johnson "solidarity,quot; after The Man Cameo

Dwayne La Roca Johnson He is the man!

The present day, Taylor Swift released the highly anticipated music video for his song "The Man." While there were many surprises and Easter eggs, pop culture fans can't get enough of a special cameo.

For those who wonder who is the voice of "The Man,quot;, is none other than his partner Swiftie The Rock.

"Just sitting here reflecting on how happy I am that the music video for & # 39; The Man & # 39; is OUT. I want to thank so many people. I must thank @therock for expressing & # 39; The Man & # 39; and for supporting my music so much for years. (and now my directorial debut!) ", Taylor shared on Instagram. "It's great that you are part of this!"

The Rock has previously shown his love and appreciation for Taylor by performing "Shake It Off,quot; on Lip sync battle. There is also the moment when they saw him singing "Ours,quot; in the Time 100 Gala.