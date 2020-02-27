Taylor Swift thanks Dwayne Johnson "solidarity,quot; after The Man Cameo

Dwayne La Roca Johnson He is the man!
The present day, Taylor Swift released the highly anticipated music video for his song "The Man." While there were many surprises and Easter eggs, pop culture fans can't get enough of a special cameo.
For those who wonder who is the voice of "The Man,quot;, is none other than his partner Swiftie The Rock.
"Just sitting here reflecting on how happy I am that the music video for & # 39; The Man & # 39; is OUT. I want to thank so many people. I must thank @therock for expressing & # 39; The Man & # 39; and for supporting my music so much for years. (and now my directorial debut!) ", Taylor shared on Instagram. "It's great that you are part of this!"
The Rock has previously shown his love and appreciation for Taylor by performing "Shake It Off,quot; on Lip sync battle. There is also the moment when they saw him singing "Ours,quot; in the Time 100 Gala.
Congratulations my friend! It's a pleasure for my voice THE MAN, "The Rock then shared on Twitter. "What a transformation and, most importantly, a great message about women's equality and the importance of being honest and good with people.
Then we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I will bring the tequila. "After all, he is the founder of Teremana Tequila.
Ultimately, The Rock is just one of the special people who made "The Man,quot; a successful project.
In his latest Instagram post, Taylor thanked many people both in front and behind the camera, including the TikTok star. Loren Gray.
"Thank you @jaydenbartels and @dominic_toliver for their amazing and hilarious reactions, and @loren his look was really amazing," he shared in reference to the final moments of the video. "My father making his debut as an unimpressed referee & # 39; is a memory I will always appreciate. Thanks to all the cast and team for helping me become the man I always knew I could be."
"The Man,quot; appears on Taylor's latest album titled Lover. The song addresses the double standards between men and women in and out of the music industry.
As to why the music video was released today, fans can't help noticing that February 27, 1922 is when the Supreme Court confirmed Amendment 19, the voting rights for women.
%MINIFYHTML3c08335e6cc364f3878127f17931895f17%%MINIFYHTML3c08335e6cc364f3878127f17931895f18%