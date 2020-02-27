Taylor Swift supports Serena Williams in the music video & # 39; The Man & # 39;

Does Taylor Swift show support for her friend Serena Williams in her latest music video? Fans think so.

On Thursday, the singer released her self-directed music video for her feminist empowerment song "The Man," in which she wears heavy prostheses and a beard to circumvent male privilege.

Throughout the four-minute clip, Swift shows scenarios of toxic masculinity, including a tantrum on the tennis court.

The moment seems to be a tribute to Williams, who called sexism in the sport after a confrontation with a referee at the US Open. UU. Of 2018.

Here is the music video: the tennis scene begins around the 2:25 mark.

During his final match against Naomi Osaka, Williams accused the referee Carlos Ramos of unfairly penalizing her because she is a woman.

From CNN:

"Ramos gave Williams a code violation warning for training after he ruled that his coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, gave him hand signals from the stands. Then he received a penalty for breaking his racket, followed by a penalty for abuse. verbal after she confronted the referee. "

At a press conference after his loss, Williams said he has witnessed male players calling other referees "several things."

"I'm here fighting for women's rights and for women's equality and for all kinds of things," said Williams. "For me to say & # 39; thief & # 39; and for him to take a game, he made me feel like it was a sexist comment. He never took a game from a man because he said & # 39; thief & # 39;". For me, it surprises me. But I will continue fighting for women. "

Fans rushed to point out the connection between Swift and Williams' music video.

Swift and Williams have been friends for several years. Williams even joined Swift on stage at a concert in London in 2015.