Taylor Swift is the man in the new music video: see all Easter eggs

Taylor Swift He is a brave leader.
The superstar singer has released the official music video for her anthem "The Man," which she directed. The song, which is Swift's latest single from his success. Lover album, addresses the double standards between men and women. In the lyrics of his songs, Swift points out the way he is treated in the media versus the way famous men are treated.
In this new video, Swift disguises himself as "The Man,quot;, which shows him compliments at work, on a yacht, and being received in any environment. In one scene, while we play tennis, we see the character get mad at the chair judge, who is played by Swift's father, Scott swift.
At the end of the video, we hear "The Man,quot; talk to director Swift. The voice of "The Man,quot; is revealed as Dwayne johnson!
Swift has released this music video on a very significant anniversary. On February 27, 1992, the Supreme Court confirmed Amendment 19, the voting rights of women. T. Swift referred to number 19 in his music video earlier this week. Next to a photo of hands, Swift wrote, "There are 19 hands in the hallway … but only 2 days left for The Man Music Video."
Before the video premiere, T. Swift participated in a question and answer session with fans on YouTube. When asked about the creation of the video, the Grammy winner replied: "I loved the months of preparation, meetings, location search, scenery, humor panels, deciding every detail to the closet that each actress / actor carried + working with them. " set. So um everything. "
While on YouTube's Questions and Answers, Swift told fans: "I love you so much for deciding to dedicate your morning / afternoon / afternoon to this chat I LOVE YOU."
When asked about cameos in the video, Swift joked: "Cameos? There may be some familiar faces, but not in the way you think. I love our cameo actresses and actors. I'm happy they wanted to be part of it. One of the cameos will make them laugh (tennis emoji). "
Swift, who loves to leave clues for his fans to find, also referred to the possible Easter eggs he hides in the video.
"How many Easter eggs? Lots and lots," Swift shared. "More than in any child's playground on Easter morning."
And when asked who plays "the man,quot; in the video, Swift replied: "A bo $$".
This is the third video that T. Swift has released for the song. The 30-year-old star initially released the video of the song, which conveyed a powerful message. In the video, a woman is shown walking among a sea of men, who are much taller and bigger. After almost stepping on it, the woman starts running, trying to escape. Then go up to a building, working hard to get to the top, but not getting there.
At one point, she is kicked from a building, falling, before being caught by another woman. The video ends with a group of women walking together in solidarity, showing a powerful message to the spectators.
