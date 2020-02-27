Taylor Swift is the man in the new music video: see all Easter eggs

Taylor Swift He is a brave leader.

The superstar singer has released the official music video for her anthem "The Man," which she directed. The song, which is Swift's latest single from his success. Lover album, addresses the double standards between men and women. In the lyrics of his songs, Swift points out the way he is treated in the media versus the way famous men are treated.

In this new video, Swift disguises himself as "The Man,quot;, which shows him compliments at work, on a yacht, and being received in any environment. In one scene, while we play tennis, we see the character get mad at the chair judge, who is played by Swift's father, Scott swift.

At the end of the video, we hear "The Man,quot; talk to director Swift. The voice of "The Man,quot; is revealed as Dwayne johnson!

Swift has released this music video on a very significant anniversary. On February 27, 1992, the Supreme Court confirmed Amendment 19, the voting rights of women. T. Swift referred to number 19 in his music video earlier this week. Next to a photo of hands, Swift wrote, "There are 19 hands in the hallway … but only 2 days left for The Man Music Video."

Before the video premiere, T. Swift participated in a question and answer session with fans on YouTube. When asked about the creation of the video, the Grammy winner replied: "I loved the months of preparation, meetings, location search, scenery, humor panels, deciding every detail to the closet that each actress / actor carried + working with them. " set. So um everything. "