Taylor Swift channels Leonardo DiCaprio as a man in a new music video

The singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; he transforms into a man and recreates scenes from & # 39; The Wolf of Wall Street & # 39; by Martin Scorsese in a music video that supports his feminist anthem & # 39; The Man & # 39 ;.

Taylor Swift He got drag to become a nasty and partying man for his new music video.

The hit producer of "Bad Blood" directed the promotion of the song "The Man", from her album "Lover", and made an intense make-up transformation to play a sexist playboy in the short film, which premiered on Thursday 27 of February 2020..

In the video, Taylor as The Man scolds his coworkers in an office, walks in the subway while smoking a cigar, urinates on the wall of a station, parties with bikini models on a yacht and makes a tantrum in A charity tennis for women. tournament.

At the end of the video, Taylor, as director, is shown talking to the actor who plays The Man, with the voice of Dwayne "The rock"Johnson, and tells him that he needs to be" sexier "and" nicer. "The credits reveal the transformation of the 29-year-old pop star's makeup transformation to play the role.

It also contains an excavation in music manager Scooter Braun, with whom she has fought over her decision to buy her subsequent catalog, and a check of the name jokey to Leonardo Dicaprio – with many of the video scenes that look like his movie "The wolf of Wall Street".

Before launching the video, the star organized a YouTube question and answer session with fans in the comments section of her YouTube Premiere account, revealing what it was like to direct the video, and hinted at some of her secrets.

"I loved the months of preparation, meetings, location searches, scenery, humor panels, deciding every detail to the closet that each actress / actor wore and working with them on the set," he wrote. "So um all that."

He also described the person who played The Man as "A bo $$" and hinted that there would be cameos in the video "but not in the way you think."

One person who makes a complete cameo in the video is Taylor's father, Scott, who briefly appears as a tennis referee.