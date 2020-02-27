Taylor Swift becomes the man in a new feminist video about gender inequality and sexism: take pictures of male privilege

%MINIFYHTMLf45ba4874c7bab7f34581b332632a4b311% %MINIFYHTMLf45ba4874c7bab7f34581b332632a4b312%

Taylor Swift is going viral for her new song and video "The Man,quot;, which is out of reach Lover album. The song quickly rose to the top of YouTube, where it is number one with more than six million views. The song is a feminist anthem that reflects many of the problems Taylor has had with a male-oriented music industry, while asking if the musical career and the path of his life would have been easier if he had been a man. Taylor puts on a suit, makeup and becomes the main character of the video and the look is amazing. Taylor has been challenging the music industry for sexism for years and shows no signs of regressing.

Taylor Swift also directed the video that introduces an alpha male who gets away with sexist and rude behavior. It seems to refer to Kanye West in one clip, Serena Williams in another. She specifically mentions Leonardo DiCaprio in the lyrics of the song. "The Man,quot; is Taylor Swift's directorial debut.

Taylor Swift shared photos and video clips of the video in which he stated the following.

"Just sitting here reflecting on how happy I am that The Man's music video is OUT. I want to thank so many people. I have to thank @therock for expressing The Man and for supporting my music so much for years (and now my directorial debut!). It's great that you are part of this! ! Thanks @jaydenbartels and @dominic_toliver for their amazing and hilarious reactions, and @loren his look was really amazing. My father made his debut as "unimpressed referee,quot; is a memory I will always appreciate. Thanks to the whole cast and team for helping me become the man I always knew it could be 😂 "

You can watch the Taylor Swift video directed below.

At the end of the video, Taylor Swift shows the metamorphosis he underwent to make the transition to man.

It also reveals, in the final credits, that Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson expressed Taylor's male character in the video.

What do you think about Taylor Swift's directorial debut for "The Man,quot;? You like the video?



