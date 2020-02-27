Tamra Judge – His co-stars ‘surprised’ amid rumors that he will return to RHOC!

%MINIFYHTML59e3146622f85165a7c9d9fff87075db11% %MINIFYHTML59e3146622f85165a7c9d9fff87075db12%

Amid the news that Tamra Judge could return to the real housewives of Orange County, after all, her co-stars are understandably & # 39; shocked & # 39; and they have no idea of ​​what to do with that. However, they have been processing the possibility and now, one The internal report claims to know how they feel about it.

There is no doubt that there have been many changes when it comes to the cast of RHOC, but this was totally unexpected!

It's been almost a month since Tamra announced that she would leave the program, but now it seems she will still be involved in it after all!

In fact, the reality show star has been talking about his possible return.

The source tells HollywoodLife that "the ladies of the RHOC were surprised to hear that Tamra will return for this season."

This occurs after she stopped at Jeff Lewis Live of Radio Andy and told the host that Andy Cohen had told him "not to sign any contract (with a new program)".

The head of Bravo would like Tamra to present his other offers, as an executive producer said he would be back at Real Housewives next year!

And that was not all! This was also followed by another shocking revelation: that she has been in talks to return as "Housewives Friend,quot; instead of being a full-time cast member in the meantime!

Obviously, at this time, nothing has been confirmed, but his co-stars are definitely shocked!

‘They thought she was done for this season, so they didn't know what to do when the news came out. Everything is very much in the air about the filming of Tamra, if it is really happening soon or not, in what capacity, etc. Everyone has remained in the dark about what capacity it is, since Tamra herself doesn't even know the plan, so everyone looks forward to it, "the source said.



