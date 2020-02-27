Taapsee Pannu believes that Anubhav Sinha is an integral part of his life.

Actress Taapsee Pannu had a successful collaboration with director and producer Anubhav Sinha in 2018 with Mulk. His next Thappad launch is also expected to make waves and has already received great recognition from critics. According to Taapsee, the link he shares with the filmmaker goes beyond the movies.

%MINIFYHTML1b5ff89fe8627fe3a5c0191a0b6e82be13% %MINIFYHTML1b5ff89fe8627fe3a5c0191a0b6e82be14%

Taapsee took social media where she shared a photograph of Anubhav Sinha and herself. She captioned the image saying: "That day and now I am the biggest fan of your love story with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don't know if I am a big fan of the writer / director or the human being who it's! "(sic)

%MINIFYHTML1b5ff89fe8627fe3a5c0191a0b6e82be15% %MINIFYHTML1b5ff89fe8627fe3a5c0191a0b6e82be16%

She also wrote: "He has spoiled his actors for giving the best of themselves and being the best. Not only my filmography but the book of my life (if there ever is one) will be incomplete without writing about you. (And as He is writing, I will send it to you just to take care of it.) Another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made the best film of our career, we will soon break our own record again! Zindabad. "

Thappad also presents Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor, among others. It will hit theaters tomorrow.