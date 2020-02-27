T-shirt sales raise $ 16,000 for the officer wounded in the shooting – Up News Info

WASECA, Minnesota (AP) – An effort to sell T-shirts for a Minnesota police officer wounded in a shooting has raised nearly $ 16,000, supporters said.

Waseca officer Arik Matson was shot in the head in an exchange of shots in January. A group of people representing several businesses on Wednesday gave Matson's wife, Megan, the money earned from the sale of approximately 1,200 shirts, the Alberta Lea Tribune reported.

Lori Nelson and her son, Trent, execute 407Designz in Alden. Lori Nelson said that after her son designed the shirt, they posted it on Facebook, and the effort grew rapidly from there. The design includes the words "praying for Arik,quot;.

Megan Matson said that every penny counts for her husband's recovery and that he is making steady progress.

"Prayers are definitely working through him," he said, noting that he has been in a good mood.

The suspect in the shooting, Tyler Janovsky, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

