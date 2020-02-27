Home Latest News Syrians caught between fighting and the closed border | News

Syrians caught between fighting and the closed border | News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Syrians caught between fighting and the closed border | News
%MINIFYHTML820c1cae2ce2a71858378cd99da4988911% %MINIFYHTML820c1cae2ce2a71858378cd99da4988912%

The struggle in Syria has led to a great humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations says that almost one million people have been forced to leave their homes since December. They are caught between intense fighting and the closed border with Turkey.

%MINIFYHTML820c1cae2ce2a71858378cd99da4988913%%MINIFYHTML820c1cae2ce2a71858378cd99da4988914%

People are desperate to escape the fight, but there is no sure step.

%MINIFYHTML820c1cae2ce2a71858378cd99da4988915% %MINIFYHTML820c1cae2ce2a71858378cd99da4988916%

Leah Harding of Al Jazeera has more.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©