Syrians caught between fighting and the closed border | News

The struggle in Syria has led to a great humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations says that almost one million people have been forced to leave their homes since December. They are caught between intense fighting and the closed border with Turkey.

People are desperate to escape the fight, but there is no sure step.

Leah Harding of Al Jazeera has more.