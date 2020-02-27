Syrian rebels struggle to cling to a key northern city | News

%MINIFYHTML9ff8f503f8ee6c9c90522a75152294d311% %MINIFYHTML9ff8f503f8ee6c9c90522a75152294d312%

Syrian rebels are struggling to hold on to a key northwest city that they have recovered from the army.

With the support of Turkey, opposition forces entered Saraqeb overnight, reversing one of the main gains of the devastating offensive of government forces in the region with the support of Russia.

%MINIFYHTML9ff8f503f8ee6c9c90522a75152294d313% %MINIFYHTML9ff8f503f8ee6c9c90522a75152294d314%

Hashem Ahelbarra from Al Jazeera reports from Hatay.