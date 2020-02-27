Home Local News Super Tuesday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Super Tuesday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Super Tuesday - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTMLe3cf892251e6609cd0beb3c35300a7cc11% %MINIFYHTMLe3cf892251e6609cd0beb3c35300a7cc12%

Super Tuesday is March 3, so be sure to go out and vote.

Get personalized voting information at vote411.org.

%MINIFYHTMLe3cf892251e6609cd0beb3c35300a7cc13%%MINIFYHTMLe3cf892251e6609cd0beb3c35300a7cc14%

Super Tuesday in Texas

%MINIFYHTMLe3cf892251e6609cd0beb3c35300a7cc15% %MINIFYHTMLe3cf892251e6609cd0beb3c35300a7cc16%

What does Texans care about this election?

League Of Women Voters

Watch all Jack Fink's personal interviews at CBSDFW.COM/politics.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©