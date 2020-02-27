Super Tuesday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Super Tuesday is March 3, so be sure to go out and vote.

Get personalized voting information at vote411.org.

%MINIFYHTMLe3cf892251e6609cd0beb3c35300a7cc13% %MINIFYHTMLe3cf892251e6609cd0beb3c35300a7cc14%

Super Tuesday in Texas

%MINIFYHTMLe3cf892251e6609cd0beb3c35300a7cc15% %MINIFYHTMLe3cf892251e6609cd0beb3c35300a7cc16%

What does Texans care about this election?

League Of Women Voters

Watch all Jack Fink's personal interviews at CBSDFW.COM/politics.