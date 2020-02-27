Super League: Danny McGuire, from Hull KR, ready to meet with Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell | Rugby League News





Daryl Powell gave Danny McGuire his Leeds debut after being appointed head coach in 2001

Almost 19 years have passed since a rookie head coach named Daryl Powell handed a rookie halfway with the name Danny McGuire his debut for Leeds Rhinos.

Powell had hung up his boots at the end of the 2000 season, lowering the curtain of a 16-year career that included the recognition of Britain and playing for rhinos in the grand opening final of the Super League in 1998.

Before being named head coach of the club at the age of 35 after Dean Lance's departure, Powell had been working with the academy players in Headingley, including a young McGuire, who now pursues his own career off the field . in coaching and recruitment at Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Robins will face Powell's current club, Castleford Tigers, in Thursday's Super League clash, live Sky sports, and it is no surprise to McGuire that his former mentor has overseen a dramatic revival in the Tigers fortune in the past six years.

"You knew immediately that Daryl was going to be a great coach," McGuire said. Sky sports.

"What he achieved as a player gave him a reputation to start and Daryl was always a very tough player. You could tell with his training style that he understood the game and that he was tactically very good."

"You can see that by observing any of their teams the way they play and how they approach things. They are very well trained and very well structured, and even in the early stages of Daryl training me at 18 or 19, that era the way approached things.

"He was a deep thinker of the game and I've always liked to see Cas play because they try to throw the ball and create opportunities. It's exciting to see them."

Danny McGuire (top left) and Daryl Powell (bottom right) on the Leeds team in 2002

Powell's time led by Leeds culminated in that they reached the final of the Challenge Cup and the Super League playoff semifinals in 2003, only to be thwarted by Bradford Bulls and Wigan Warriors, respectively.

The following year, his opposite number on Thursday, Tony Smith, succeeded him as head coach of Rhinos and Powell went up to a rugby director position before switching to rugby union with Leeds Tykes in 2005.

While Smith led Leeds to two wins in the Grand Final, with McGuire at the forefront of those, before being appointed coach of Great Britain in 2007, Powell's return to the 13-man code in September 2008 was with the team of Featherstone Rovers Championship.

Under Powell, Featherstone became one of the dominant forces in the second level, highlighting his triumph for the title in 2011, which also earned him the prize for the Championship coach of the year.

The era of licensing in the Super League and the absence of an automatic promotion meant that the Powell Rovers never had the opportunity to prove themselves against the best teams in the country on a regular basis, although they did get a nuisance of the Challenge Cup against Castleford in 2013.

Powell's work led him to be named head coach of the Tigers the following year and he has won many fans for his work at Mend-A-Hose Jungle, he was even associated with a return to the rhinos after the dismissal of David Furner before signing a new long-term contract last year.

"Daryl would probably be the first to admit that he got the Leeds job too soon, although we had a very good year in 2003 where we reached the final of the Challenge Cup and we were 10 seconds from reaching a Grand Final when Danny Tickle threw a drop goal for Wigan, "McGuire said.

"But I think probably how it worked was good for Leeds, so Daryl was able to leave and reflect, gain some experience and come back as an international coach."

Former Leeds head coach Tony Smith is now in charge of Hull KR

"Tony also did some brilliant things with us at Leeds, so I think it worked well for both parties."

The attack approach used by Castleford under Powell has also received praise in an era where the most conservative tactics have sometimes dominated and Thursday's confrontation at Hull College Craven Park confronts them against a Rovers team that uses Smith's characteristic expansive style. .

McGuire hopes that this will be an exciting encounter when two of his former coaches face each other.

"Both teams like to throw the ball," McGuire said. "The sides of Tony Smith like to promote the ball with quick downloads and play the balls, and play at a high pace.

"I really like watching Cas play: Daryl Powell and his backroom staff always have a fantastic game plan and execute their moves very well."

"They have done so in recent years, they are a great team and they have become fantastic players in the position they used to play in Jake Trueman and Danny Richardson."