Successes and failures of the Europa League: the great challenge of Mikel Arteta in Arsenal | Soccer news

Arteta faces a great challenge after a dramatic exit

Arsenal was defeated in the 119th minute by Olympiakos in the Europa League the last 32

"It hurts a lot," Mikel Arteta said in his post-game press conference. "We had high hopes in this competition."

The pain of this departure from the Europa League will require a lot for Arsenal and Arteta. This competition was a great opportunity for cutlery and a route to the Champions League, but all that disappeared in dramatic circumstances when Olympiakos secured a place in the last 16 at the expense of the Gunners.

A positive atmosphere began to be created around the Emirates Stadium when Arteta led his team to an undefeated start in 2020. They had just had three victories in a week and everything was starting to look better, but now the Spaniard faces the biggest challenge of his short career managerial while trying to lift his players after that heartbreaking exit.

There is still the FA Cup to play and, although it is an external opportunity, they can still finish in the top four of the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League. Arteta must now find a way to brighten the mood at the Arsenal camp, and quickly, because if he doesn't, all his good initial work at the Emirates Stadium will be lost.

It's a great test for Arteta and his coaching staff, and he knows it. "I am the first, I have to lift them, it is my job. That is the first thing I have to do. First, we have to digest it because tonight is very, very painful."

However, it is a challenge they must overcome, starting against Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday, otherwise their season will end very quickly.

Oliver Yew

Has Man Utd found the right formula?

Bruno Fernandes and Fred scored for Man Utd in an excellent victory

Manchester United's performance against Club Brugge was dazzling. They already had the advantage of a visitor goal and a draw in the second leg at Old Trafford, and they didn't waste either.

From the beginning, United was far superior to its Belgian opponents, having better opportunities and more possession. The game changed when Simon Deli was sent to Bruges after a cheeky handball and Bruno Fernandes went home from the place after a long VAR control.

There may have been some concerns before the game when Anthony Martial was visibly out of day 18 and Odion Ighalo delivered his first outing. It turns out that Martial suffered a muscle injury, joining fellow forward Marcus Rashford on the bench, but Ighalo showed that it will be more than a proper replacement despite some arched eyebrows upon arrival at Deadline Day. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, he is a "natural striker,quot; and was in the perfect position to get home from Juan Mata's cutout.

Fernandes, another January arrival, was also incredibly impressive. He had a hand in all three goals of the first half and showed why Man Utd chased him for so long. It is proving to be the right answer to their problems in the midfield and almost makes you forget that there is a World Cup winner in Paul Pogba waiting in the wings.

With Ighalo leading and flanked by Fernandes and Mata, United could finally have found a winning formula. Pepper in the speed of Daniel James and Tahith Chong, plus the return of Scott McTominay in the middle of the field next to Fred, and things finally begin to change for Solskjaer and his team.

Charlotte Marsh

Podence the bright sparkle as the Wolves progress

Daniel Podence showed why he deserved to be in Wolves' XI in Spain

Despite the defeat, it is impossible to describe this as a disappointing night for the Wolves, given the fact that they have qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League less than two years after obtaining the promotion of the Championship.

It is the farthest they have been in European competition in almost 50 years.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be delighted that his team has managed to advance through the draw, delighted to be able to rest players like Raúl Jiménez, Diogo Jota and Rubén Neves for the second leg and maybe a little frustrated that his team has lost its unbeaten European visitor record. to the death

While some of the substitutes did not reach the goal, which was always going to be a great question given their rust, a really positive one was Daniel Podence.

After three alternative appearances since his move from Olympiakos in January, Podence received his first outing and showed enough to suggest that it will be a more than capable addition to Wolves' attack line. The fast 24-year-old was straight forward with his career and caused the bottom line of Espanyol's problems at times, especially when the Wolves were counterattacking. He had an effort to fly over the bar shortly after halftime and should have tried his luck again shortly after, just to become a problem.

Matt Doherty celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Espanyol

But it was his contributions to the goals that really stood out. The first will not be an aid, which is unfortunate since it was an intelligent piece of play that Adama Traore created. Instead of just crossing the ball, he chose his strike partner in the area with a pass and Traore was able to match the second time he asked.

The second was a fantastic initiative by Podence and Max Kilman. The forward was alert when the ball left the game and smart enough to maintain his position five yards from the final defender, ask for the ball and enter the box when Kilman found him with a quick kick. The rest was quite simple when he crossed the ball through the six-yard box for Matt Doherty to take advantage of.

Wolves have options in the future, with Jiménez, Jota, Traore and Pedro Neto competing for places. But his is a list of parties occupied due to his European participation and Nuno will have seen enough of Podence to know that he can trust him whatever the situation, whatever the game. Another potential Portuguese jewel in Molineux.

Matt Storey

Celtic throw it after Edouard's lifeline

The Celts were beaten late by Copenhagen at Celtic Park

Celtic could have been out of sight in the halftime tie of the first leg. Odsonne Edouard had four great chances to score in the first three minutes before finally finding the net after 13, but in the end, Neil Lennon's men had to thank Fraser Forster, as his saved penalty ensured they returned to Parkhead with a 1-1 draw.

The second section followed a pattern remarkably similar to that of the first; Celtic dominated the first half, but failed to take advantage of his numerous golden-edge opportunities and then withered after the restart, allowing his opponents to take firm control of the game, except for a burst too short after the late introduction of Leigh Griffiths in 70 minutes

It was a neglected and disjointed Celtic defensive display that was full of individual and collective errors. Jozo Simunovic was the first to make a mistake, knocking under one step back for Forster to allow substitute Michael Santos the opportunity to score on the second attempt. Celtic seemed tired and worked after that setback as Copenhagen grew in stature, but a penalty granted by the VAR, recklessly taken by Edouard, seemed to have a boost in his favor.

Instead, they threw it away. Less than two minutes after the Frenchman had leveled, Copenhagen grabbed his second important goal when Celtic's chaotic three allowed Pep Biel the freedom of Celtic Park to roll the ball through Forster's legs. And then, with the game almost ready, three green and white hoop defenders generously signaled N & # 39; Doye to mark the turning point that caused an exodus in the stands.

Over the course of both legs, Celtic was wasteful in front of the goal, careless in the back and unable to handle any of the games enough for a sustained period. They cannot have complaints about their elimination and the long wait to reach the last 16 of a great European competition continues.

Oliver Young-Myles