Strange strip of snow over Kansas highlights the challenges of forecasting

Leigh Marts was heading from St. Louis to Phoenix on Wednesday when he saw something unusual through the window of his Southwest Airlines flight: a narrow strip of white, flanked by bare grass, lay painted on the Kansas prairie.

A similar view was seen above Hutchinson, Kansas.

%MINIFYHTMLd435e35c0f6102d01e295f85f90dd87415% %MINIFYHTMLd435e35c0f6102d01e295f85f90dd87416% Yesterday I also saw this on the road from MSP to DFW. pic.twitter.com/LHLZhw1lxL – Tracy Madejczyk (@tracymadejczyk) February 27, 2020

The meteorological satellites confirmed the strange characteristic, which highlights the meteorological whim that can lead to such narrow snow bands. More than a foot of snow fell on the band, which was 10 to 15 miles wide in some places. Only a few miles on each side, there were barely any gusts.

Some amazing snowfall on the Great Plains this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/1YVeXBLbQl – Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) February 27, 2020

The thin stretch of heavy snow was oriented from northwest to southeast, passing through parts of Russell, Lincoln and Ellsworth counties in Kansas. Snow persisted towards Cottonwood Falls and Marion.

Flight data shows that Marts' flight crossed over Interstate 70 west-southwest in the vicinity of Wilson and Dorrance, Kansas, 15 minutes by car east of Russell and about 40 minutes northeast of Great Bend. Lake Waconda, just west of Beloit and Glen Elder, is visible in the distance.

The view on I-70 in Kansas in and just outside the narrow strip of very heavy snow that lies west of Salina. These cameras are less than 20 miles away! pic.twitter.com/4mR2vczMYZ – Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) February 25, 2020

Forecasters have long expressed the challenges of prediction when it comes to difficult forecasts of winter storms. But Tuesday's hyperlocal snow band was a step beyond what most Great Plains forecasters are used to.

Snow bands like this are generated by processes at the mesoscale or local level. That means that, unlike the large expanding storm systems that can be seen by weather models in advance, it is often impossible to predict snow totals until the flakes are flying.

An intense band of snowfalls moved slowly through central Kansas on Tuesday, producing up to 13 "of snow! According to the satellite, the snowfall band was only 10-15 miles wide. #kswx pic.twitter.com/fxgDFcd4UG – NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) February 26, 2020

Integral to its formation was the convergence, or the soft collision of two air masses on the surface. The "stacking,quot; of the air causes it to rise, blooming in a band of heavy snowfall. That can also reduce precipitation outside the band, since it is likely that the air coming out of the clouds will sink and drown any snow on both sides of the axis of better convergence.

The National Meteorological Service in Wichita issued a winter storm warning once it became clear that snowfall amounts would meet the warning criteria.

Hyperlocalized snow strips are a common occurrence within the lake-like snow bands; the amounts decrease rapidly outside the lonely and thick band of snow.

One of those bands brought 88 inches of snow to parts of Erie County, New York, from November 15 to 21, 2014. More than five feet fell east of Buffalo between November 17 and 19. Several feet of snow fell at the intersection of Transit Road and Walden Avenue in Depew, while Genesee Street, two miles north, only saw a couple of inches.