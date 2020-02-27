Stormi Webster's new photo shoot with Kylie Jenner is the cutest

Kylie JennerThe smallest love is becoming a fashionista, and she loves the camera!

22 year old keeping up with the Kardashians Star posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday night a photo slideshow of her and Travis scott2 year old daughter Stormi Webster Sitting on a stone step.

The girl is wearing a black suit with red letters. Nike white, red and black sneakers, a bag adorned with jewelry and hanging earrings. In a photo, Stormi shows a particularly daring look. Another shows her playing with a phone. Kylie tagged Travis in the first photo.

"#LOVEOFMYLIFE (black-hearted emoji) (lightning emoji)," wrote the reality star, who often posts photos and videos of her daughter on social media.

Some 9 million Instagram users have liked the new presentation of photos of Kylie de Stormi.

"Hahahahaha on the phone in the last picture," said Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian.

"This face!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote

"Fit sooooo cute," added the singer Halsey.

"Cutie! (Heart Eyes Emoji) ❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote a family friend Paris Hilton.