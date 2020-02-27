Stormi Webster wears more adult-sized earrings and carries a bag in the new photos that Kylie Jenner shared: too adult?

Is Stormi Webster too adult? Kylie Jenner has been criticized for dressing Stormi over her two years and letting her wear jewelry the size of an adult. Some say that Kylie poses a danger to the safety of the girl she shares with Travis Scott, and after receiving a violent reaction by letting her wear gold hoop earrings and large diamonds, Kylie does it again. Kylie shared a slideshow of photos that show Stormi wearing long earrings and gold pendants in a triangular shape that has sparked controversy on social media platforms. While Stormi is surrounded by her little cousins, many worry that Stormi runs the risk of a child ripping off the earrings from her ears!

Kylie doesn't seem to be worried about what other people think as she continues to let Kylie wear bigger earrings, despite the violent reaction. While there are many people who praise Stormi Webster's recent photos of Kylie, there are many others who are "shaming the mother,quot; to the 22-year-old who says she doesn't have Stormi's best interest in her heart when she lets her look older than she is.

In the new photos that Kylie Jenner shared, you can see Stormi Webster wearing a very elegant outfit. First, he wears a black long-sleeved shirt with red letters on the sleeves and matching black sweatpants that also have red Chrome Hearts letters. The set sells for approximately $ 245.

The bag he carries is Alexander Wang NY's blue rhinestone micro purse and costs around $ 595. Kylie combined Stormi's outfit with a pair of red, black and white Nikes and gold earrings.

You can see the photo slideshow below.

You may see past photos of Stormi Webster with the big golden earrings and a video clip of the two-year-old girl telling her mother: "No!" when Kylie asked if he could take them out.

It seems that Stormi Webster loves big earrings while continuing to wear them.

What do you think of the controversy?

Would you let your two-year-old daughter wear earrings the same size as Stormi's? Do you think Stormi dresses too old for his age?