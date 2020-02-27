Stevie Ward: Leeds Rhinos captain ready for an MRI in the midst of concussion concerns | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLbd64ef065631665410db9e47e25a39d111% %MINIFYHTMLbd64ef065631665410db9e47e25a39d112%





Stevie Ward suffered a concussion a month ago

Leeds Rhinos captain Stevie Ward will undergo an MRI in an effort to get to the bottom of a head injury.

The 26-year-old rhino has been ruled out indefinitely by rhinos after experiencing continuous concussion problems since he was injured in the season's inaugural game a month ago.

"We have told Stevie that we will reject him indefinitely until we get more medical checks," Rhinos head coach Richard Agar said at his weekly press conference.

"He has failed his return to the game protocols for three weeks."

"We invite you to see Hiren Patel in Manchester, who is the expert in concussions of the Rugby League and the rugby union and football use it in the north of England."

"Hiren gave Stevie some strict guidelines and protocols on how to handle himself during the seven to 10 day period."

"Stevie had a good feeling of being well, but as soon as the exercise began again, it was then that the dizziness and blurred vision began again.

"Without a doubt, that is a concern for us now. We will send it to London to almost level it up if we can."

"They will perform an MRI in the brain to get a little deeper information because after three weeks it still shows the symptoms that concern us a little more."

"When we are dealing with problems like this, it is simply not simple, so we send it to the next stage."

"It's frustrating for all of us, but it's not something we can take lightly and we're going to leave this to the medical experts."