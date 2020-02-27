Steven Tyler becomes grandfather of five

%MINIFYHTML0ab9b3990a10d2ce5c84cc84a9a61f6811% %MINIFYHTML0ab9b3990a10d2ce5c84cc84a9a61f6812%

Chelsea Tyler, the youngest daughter of the Aerosmith leader, has given birth to her first child, a baby named Vincent Frank, with her husband Jon Foster.

Steven Tyler He has become a grandfather for the fifth time.

The youngest daughter of the rocker, Chelsea Tyler, has given birth to her first child, her son Vincent Frank, with her husband Jon Foster.

The new mother, 30, has shared photos of the newborn on social networks, subtitling the photos: "Welcome to the world!".

Aerosmith The star Steven became a grandfather when his daughter actress Liv Tyler He gave birth to his eldest son, Milo, in 2004.

Liv is also Lula's mother, three, and Sailor, five, while Tyler's third daughter, Mia Tyler, she gave birth to her son Axton Joseph two years ago.