Station 19 and Gray & # 39; s Anatomy survived a snowstorm

Well they didn't kill Beanie Feldstein.

Gray & # 39; s Y Station 19The great apparent crossover was also not the disaster we were anticipating, although the snowstorm that hit Seattle was not great for anyone, and encouraged some very, very bad decisions. A guy at Station 19 accidentally cut his foot and then tried to staple him again, then tried to steal a fire engine to prevent his foot from being amputated. And in Gray & # 39; s Anatomy, DeLuca walked to another hospital on foot to get a liver! In the cold freezer!

And a girl named Tess (Feldstein) decided that she was going to leave her hospital bed, because she was a patient, to pretend to be one of Richard's interns. Schmitt spent half of the episode looking for her, only to find her with his hand in a surgical tool, about to help Richard in a real procedure. It turns out that she had been in medical school when she was diagnosed with cancer, and has survived cancer four times since then, but medical school never finished.