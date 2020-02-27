Station 19 and Gray & # 39; s Anatomy survived a snowstorm

Well they didn't kill Beanie Feldstein.
Gray & # 39; s Y Station 19The great apparent crossover was also not the disaster we were anticipating, although the snowstorm that hit Seattle was not great for anyone, and encouraged some very, very bad decisions. A guy at Station 19 accidentally cut his foot and then tried to staple him again, then tried to steal a fire engine to prevent his foot from being amputated. And in Gray & # 39; s Anatomy, DeLuca walked to another hospital on foot to get a liver! In the cold freezer!
And a girl named Tess (Feldstein) decided that she was going to leave her hospital bed, because she was a patient, to pretend to be one of Richard's interns. Schmitt spent half of the episode looking for her, only to find her with his hand in a surgical tool, about to help Richard in a real procedure. It turns out that she had been in medical school when she was diagnosed with cancer, and has survived cancer four times since then, but medical school never finished.
Later, Richard encouraged her to keep trying to finish medical school, and revealed that she has a tremor in her hand and knows that her time as a surgeon is coming to an end.
Elsewhere, DeLuca returned from his trip to get the liver with severely frozen hands, because he is a doll who does not wear gloves. He was still trying to treat patients when his hands were literally purple, and he yelled at Meredith and Carina in the process, resenting any mention of his father.
Meanwhile, Meredith and McWidow are getting closer, and everything feels a bit … disgusting? We are simply not supporting this pair yet, and we are incredibly worried about DeLuca.
In the messy ruins of Amelia / Link / Owen / Teddy / Koracick's situation, Teddy suddenly had the feeling that Amelia's baby could be Owen's, so, although he had no idea, Owen was waiting for a snowy day After the snowstorm with his girlfriend, she was kissing Koracick again, and Link was hiding with Jo, who discovered that Alex was never in Iowa visiting his mother.
We'll learn what happened to Alex next week, but for now, literally, it's all a pain, except that Bailey adopted Joey, 18.
On Station 19JJ gave birth in the fire station bathroom and Andy learned that his father only has six months left to live, which was devastating. But what was really devastating was watching Travis spend all his time once again talking to a scared woman in a car, just so she wouldn't survive. This time it was on the phone and not in a precarious situation in a bar, but similarly it made us want to give Travis a hug.
Hopefully things will improve soon for everyone, for our own good.
Station 19 Y Grey's Anatomy Thursdays on air, starting at 8 p.m. on ABC