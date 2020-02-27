St. Paul's father calls the school district after a son with special needs suffers a concussion in a thug attack – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) A Twin Cities mother feels that her son's school did not do enough to protect him after the children attacked him in the playground.

Khalil Viotay, nine, who has special needs, was diagnosed with a concussion. The incident happened last week, but his injury prevents him from going to school.

Up News Info spoke with his mother, Sineah Jones-Gray, who is now involving the police.

“All children must be safe at school. They shouldn't have to fear being hurt or anything like that, "Jones-Gray said.

That fear is what Khalil lives now, along with a concussion.

"The headache is the worst for him right now, but the vision becomes blurred," Jones-Gray said.

Khalil is a fourth grade student at American Indian Magnet School. Jones-Gray says the school nurse called her last week about the incident at the playground, and that Khalil should go to the emergency room.

"‘ A boy ran after me, knocked me down and all I remember is that they kicked me in the head, "Jones-Gray said.

She says administrators confirmed that there was a circle of 20 to 30 students, and some attacked Khalil, repeatedly kicking him.

“There were three teachers outside. A teacher watching the children in the circle and seeing what was happening. She asked for help. Help didn't arrive on time, "said Jones-Gray.

He was told that some students were suspended, but he feels that the punishment is not enough.

"I don't think the five-day suspension justifies. I could have long-term problems," Jones-Gray said.

Khalil tried to return to school for the first time on Wednesday, but returned home after the headaches made the concentration difficult. Jones-Gray says he feels helpless.

"I just want to make sure that nobody else's son goes through this," Jones-Gray said. "I just want people to know that the bullying policy is not being followed."

St. Paul Public School officials say they cannot comment on student discipline. And since a police report was submitted, they are sending all questions to the St. Paul Police.