St. Paul police say Monique Robbins is a victim of homicide; The suspect had a protection order against him – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – St. Paul police are investigating a homicide in the northwest corner of the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers responded to a messy conduct call on Wednesday at 2:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Arkwright Street. They arrived at a residence to find Monique Saraya Robbins, 28, who did not respond on the floor. He later died at Regions Hospital.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and then taken to the Regions Hospital for an evaluation. Police say the man had violated a protection order that Robbins had against him, and that he had a separate active arrest warrant. Police say he was interviewed by homicide investigators, but it is not clear if he is in custody.

The Ramsey County coroner's office is working to determine Robbins' cause of death.