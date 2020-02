The belligerent parts of South Sudan partially formed a transitional government last Saturday, taking the oath of vice presidents of several opposition parties.

But a crucial part of the 2018 peace agreement, which includes uniting the armed forces, has not yet been completed.

Now some troops are leaving their camps due to bad conditions.

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera has this Maridi report.