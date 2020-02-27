Sophie Turner adds fuel to pregnancy rumors with maternity dress

WENN / Instar

Amid the speculation that her first child with her husband Joe Jonas, the actress of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; It is seen with a babydoll dress from a designer maternity line.

Actress Sophie Turner She has fed the speculation that she is pregnant by dating a babydoll dress from a designer maternity line.

The "game of Thrones"According to reports, the star expects her first child with her singing husband Joe Jonas, but the couple remained silent about the news, which emerged just before Valentine's Day (February 14).

However, Sophie's choice of clothes for an excursion in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 26 seems to have confirmed that she is pregnant, since the baggy plaid minidress appears in the "Breastfeeding and maternity" section of Doen's website, reports page six of the New York Post.

The Briton combined the dress with white knee-high boots and a matching furry bag.

Sophie, who turned 24 last week (February 21), will celebrate her first wedding anniversary with Joe, 30, in May, after initially getting married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.

Then they had a more formal adventure in France last summer.