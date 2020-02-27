Sony's PS5 design remains a mystery, but we really hope it is something like this: BGR

This week, Microsoft revealed even more details about its upcoming Xbox Series X console, just a few months after revealing the name and design of the Xbox Series X. Sony, on the other hand, does not appear to be ready to make its own PS5 announcements. It was rumored that the PlayStation 5 would be presented this month, but with February almost over, it seems unlikely. Sony hasn't even announced a press event for the console, and the coronavirus outbreak could be to blame for that. The company has already retired from three shows, including MWC and two game events. Sony announced that it will not attend E3 in June, which means that it will have to hold a separate PS5 event sometime in the coming months. While we are all still waiting for that to happen, some fans have come up with their own PS5 design concepts and the latter is fantastic.

We have already shown you several concepts of PS5, since many designers tried to imagine what Sony's next generation console would be like. Most of them resemble the PS5 development kit that has leaked over and over again. Here is a review:

It is very likely that the real PS5 looks like these development kits, although this is definitely not the final design. Why would Sony go through so many problems to build these unique V-shaped boxes and carefully organize all the components inside them just to use them as a development kit? In fact, Sony even came to protect this new design by patenting it.

However, Abdelrahman Shaapan has other ideas for the PS5, and published his new concept of PS5 in Behance.

The Xbox Series X has a simple design like a desktop PC, and it is a form factor that makes perfect sense for a device that is essentially a gaming platform capable of performing all kinds of entertainment tricks. Shaapan has a similar idea for the PS5, since its concept also looks square. But this concept of PS5 is more than it seems.

The console in these images has a bit more personality than the Xbox Series X, with a screen in the front that can show relevant information about what is happening on the screen. For example, the screen may show the title of a movie being broadcast, or avatars for players who might be playing a game together, along with battery information for each controller in use.

In terms of connectivity, the PS5 concept features two USB-C connectors on the front and many additional ports on the back for internet, TV and anything else you want to connect to the console.

Ultimately, this is obviously just a concept and has no links to the next PS5 that Sony will reveal. That said, a screen on the console like that would be an incredible way to improve the user experience. Take a full look along with the videos on this link.

Image source: Djordje Novakov / Shutterstock