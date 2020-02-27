Sofia Vergara is chosen to be a new judge, Heidi Klum returns

WENN / Avalon

Heidi, who was absent in the last season of the program to serve as a judge in the spin-off & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions & # 39 ;, also reveals his enthusiasm for the incorporation of Sofia.

A new face and a familiar face are directed to "America has talent"After the departure of Gabrielle Union Y Julianne Hough, it has been confirmed that Sofia Vergara will join the NBC show for next season with Heidi klum going back to the series of motherships.

"I am very happy to join my new family in & # 39; AGT & # 39;" said the "Modern Family"Star, who is the first Latina to join the program as a judge, in a statement on Thursday, February 27". This is an exciting new next chapter for me and I am extremely proud to be the first Latin judge in the show. I am eager to see all the talent and have fun with all of you! "

Meanwhile, Heidi stated in a separate statement that she was "very excited to return to & # 39; AGT & # 39; with [Simon Cowell], [Howie Mandel] Y [Terry Crews"Heidi, who has been a judge in the spin-off" America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions, "added:" The fact that Sofia Vergara joins us is the icing on an already delicious cake. "

Meredith Ahr, president of Alternative & Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, also spoke about Sofia. "The contagious energy of Sofia and her sharp wit will combine perfectly with the favorites that return Heidi, Simon, Howie and Terry. As a respected actress and successful businesswoman, embodies the American dream that is synonymous with the transforming stage of & # 39; AGT & # 39; "

Sofia and Heidi are ready to fill the void left by Gabrielle and Julianne, who left the talent show after just one season. Reports claimed that a "toxic" work environment led Gabrielle to withdraw from the program as it was reported that she was receiving racist treatments in the form of an offensive joke from the guest judge. Jay Leno.

It was also said that the "The best of L.A."Alum was told that some of her hairstyles were" too black "for the show. In addition, Gabrielle allegedly had a problem with the rumor of illegally smoking Simon on the set. Following reports, Gabrielle revealed that she had" 5 hours and a lot weather. .. productive meeting "with NBC, producer AGT Fremantle and Simon's Syon Entertainment company. An investigation into the matter was supposed to be completed at the end of January, although its results have not yet been revealed.