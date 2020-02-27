Snoop on Gayle King Rant: "I let my emotions make the best of me,quot;

Snoop Dogg's long-awaited Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith aired on Wednesday, and Snoop admitted that he let his emotions get the best of him in his viral speech.

"It was a matter of me losing control because we still haven't swallowed Nip … it still hurt us behind that and then Kobe and his daughter," Snoop said. "I lost a grandson, a grandmother, and then I have to be strong in front of everyone … What happens when I want to cry? What happens when I get hurt and feel bad, and I feel disgusted, and I want to get angry, and I just want to say, I can't. "

He continued: "I let my emotions take hold of me, I was frustrated as well as let off steam and do it the wrong way."

"Kobe was like the son and brother of Los Angeles that we all needed, and we all love him for that. From the early 1990s until his last days playing basketball, we saw him grow as a father, mentor, leader," Snoop said. "He was the type of person who was forgiving, he was the type of person who apologized, so I had to accept that and say & # 39; let me put some of it on me & # 39;". "

Snoop Dogg said he felt the need to protect Bryant's legacy.

"When someone becomes a superhero, we don't have many of them, but when someone becomes a superhero, our job is to protect that superhero," Snoop said. "I needed to be bigger," he continued. "I wanted to make sure that what I said was said the right way, and I wanted to make sure that the message was clear that we love Kobe and that we respect Vanessa and those children. That was the intention of protecting that woman and them babies there because she is still afflicted, and we give them that respect. "

Snoop explained why he publicly apologized to King:

"To apologize was a big difference because people didn't expect that, they thought I was going to hold on to my gangster," Snoop explained. "People admire me and say & # 39; I like what you did Snoop. How can we improve and correct our mistakes, and not feel ashamed and not feel less men, because I said I'm sorry? & # 39;"