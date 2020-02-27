Snoop on Gayle King Rant: "I let my emotions make the best of me,quot;

Home Entertainment Snoop on Gayle King Rant: "I let my emotions make the best...

Snoop on Gayle King Rant: "I let my emotions make the best of me"

Snoop Dogg's long-awaited Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith aired on Wednesday, and Snoop admitted that he let his emotions get the best of him in his viral speech.

"It was a matter of me losing control because we still haven't swallowed Nip … it still hurt us behind that and then Kobe and his daughter," Snoop said. "I lost a grandson, a grandmother, and then I have to be strong in front of everyone … What happens when I want to cry? What happens when I get hurt and feel bad, and I feel disgusted, and I want to get angry, and I just want to say, I can't. "

