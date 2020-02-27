Snoop Dogg's mother approves her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith

Wenn

Beverly Broadus sends love to her superstar son after sitting with Will Smith's wife on the Facebook Watch talk show about his controversial comments by Gayle King.

Snoop DoggHer mother is her greatest ally. The rapper shared a message sent by his mother. Beverly broadus after his interview on the Facebook Watch talk show "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Good morning, son," Beverly wrote. "You did a great interview with Jada and Family. Keep sending the word to help someone who needs to hear a kind word or see a big smile. That will make a big difference in life (sic). I love your child forever and ever. your mom Beverly. "

The 48-year-old rapper responded in his text: "I love you mom." He added in his Instagram subtitle, "Mamma tastes better."

Snoop Dogg has been at the center of the controversy after he severely rebuked him Gayle king about your question about Kobe Bryantrape case when interviewed Lisa Leslie. He called the host "funky dog ​​head b *** h" and apparently threatened her: "Back off. Before we come to get you."

"Two mistakes don't do anything right. When you're wrong, you have to fix it," he apologized later. "Gayle King, I brought you down publicly by coming towards you in a derogatory way based on emotions … I was angry at the questions you asked me. I overreacted."

In his interview with Will SmithJada's wife was confronted by the host. "My heart dropped," he said. "I felt that you were not only talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me."

Snoop was explained once again. "I wanted to make sure that what I said was said the right way and I wanted to make sure the message was transmitted. That we love Kobe and that we respect Vanessa and those children," he said. "That was what it was, to protect the women and babies there, because she is still afflicted. And let's give them that respect (sic)."