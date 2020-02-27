Snoop Dogg reveals that Tyler Perry, among other celebrities, was on his back when he criticized Gayle King for Kobe Bryant Comments

Snoop Dogg fans know that it sparked controversy recently after criticizing Gayle King for his interview on Kobe Bryant. Gayle addressed the controversial rape case in the early 2000s that was subsequently abandoned because the alleged victim did not want to testify.

In an interview reported by The Wrap, Snoop Dogg sat down with the hosts of the Facebook Live series, Red Table Talk, presented by Jada Pinkett-Smith. The rapper said on the show that he let his emotions take hold of him, however, he noticed that many famous men supported him.

The rapper said that when he posted the video, people like Puff Daddy, Tyler Perry and Van Jones communicated with him about it, adding that they were on their backs, but at the same time they told him that he shouldn't have said what he said. did.

Controversial, Bill Cosby, the convicted sexual abuser, posted on social media from his jail cell, thanking the rapper for defending black men accused of sexual assault. Snoop Dogg may have received the thanks due to his hash-tag "FreeCosby,quot;.

In the video clip, posted on his Instagram page, Snoop Dogg went to bat on behalf of the deceased, Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter accident earlier this year. Snoop Dogg accused Gayle King of being opportunistic and also of turning his back on black men.

Snoop Dogg went on to make a series of threats and insults, calling her a "funky bitch, dog's head,quot;, and also telling her that he and his friends would come to "catch her,quot;. As noted earlier, Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven of his friends and acquaintances died in a helicopter crash near the beginning of 2020.

The death of the Los Angeles Lakers legend was a great and tragic shock to the culture, although it didn't take long for people to start mentioning their 2003 rape case that was later abandoned. Fans felt it was totally unjustified.

Ari Shaffir, a comedian from New York, also addressed the case of rape on his social networks. Reports claimed that he was abandoned by his talent agency later.



