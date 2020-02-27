Slick Woods furiously closes Hater questioning his sexuality

WENN / Avalon

The 23-year-old model fiercely responds to the Internet troll that says it is "confusing" that Stunner Fenty is now dating a woman after having a child.

Up News Info – Slick woods He is not making a loud comment about his love affair. The 23-year-old model has responded fiercely to an enemy, who seems to criticize her for dating a woman after having a child.

Under the Instagram photos of Slick packing on the PDA with his girlfriend Donatella, the user said: "Slickwoods. Why have a child if you're bi? This world is so confusing for our children." Clearly upset with the question, the Fenty model responded angrily in capital letters: "DIE SLOW B *** H AND MIND YOUR OWN CURSED BUSINESS."

%MINIFYHTML776a719895501ac40d15b65883223dfd11% %MINIFYHTML776a719895501ac40d15b65883223dfd12%

To another user who asked: "Ok ok … are you bisexual … and now ????" Slick replied: "I am SLICKSEXUAL."

Slick, who is known for his bald head, open teeth and tattoos, has been openly bisexual. He made headlines in September 2018 when he went into labor while walking on the catwalk of RihannaSavagexFenty fashion show. The baby's father is an Ivorian-Canadian model. Adonis Bosso.

Earlier this month, Slick debuted with his new girlfriend Donatella on Instagram. When sharing a photo of her hugging the curly-haired girl from behind, she wrote in the caption: "Me n my bby contra el mundo". Donatella also shared the same photo on her own profile and added: "My first love, my first everything, I'm sorry for the things I said, forgive me, Simone Renee Thompson."

Slick also confirmed that she and her boyfriend Micky Munday, with whom he left since 2019, he separated. In response to a follower who asked: "What happened to Micki?", She replied: "Our relationship expired." Slick also responded to a troll who said his relationship with the rapper was simply because of "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"argument. She said:" It is not a hat, we love each other and live together with our children. "