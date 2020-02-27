Sky talks about arguing with his son Des: "I said what I said and God is dealing with me,quot;

Sky's relationship with his children has been difficult for some time, and although they came to reconcile at one point, things have not always been hard. Like any family, discussions, fights and disagreements occur, but this time, Sky's son, Dessaline, was quite moved by his exchange of words.

In a clip, Dessaline cries while talking to her uncle Ceaser about some hurtful things her mother told her during an argument. And although both Sky and Des said she said things they shouldn't have, her reaction was very different from hers.

Sky launched on Instagram live to give an idea of ​​what happened between her and her son, but finally, he said what he said! He also claims that he has been receiving death threats since the episode was aired.

“Listen, I said what I said. God had "deal with me," she says. "That was. Hard day for me in November and I'm pretty sure it was hard for him too, but it happened. God is working on me day by day, what else do you want me to do?

"I'm perfect, I never said I was. I don't know what to say, I'm still going to be me. I'm a work in progress. God is good all the time, all the time God is good … He is what he is."

During the discussion, Sky calls Des a thief, he answers and calls her "idiot." Unfortunately, Sky's response was "I hate you, I wish I had an abortion."

