Skai Jackson files a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie

Wow Chile! It seems that Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, will have to "charge,quot; Skai Jackson in a courtroom if he is really trying to see her.

Earlier this week We publish Bhad Bhabie coming for Skai because she feels that Skai is using a fake Instagram account to "talk sh * t,quot; about her. In a live Instagram video, Bhad Bhabie is heard saying "B ****, I will kill you! I will really kill you!"

Skai responded seemingly awkwardly:

Soon after, the mothers of both girls got into a dispute of their own:

From today, TMZ He obtained legal documents from Skai presenting a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie in Los Angeles. A judge must still approve the restraining order, but we will keep you informed if you do.

Bhad Bhabie and his representatives apparently have nothing to say about Skai's presentation, however they mention that his focus is on his album