Skai Jackson files a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie

The authorities are getting involved in the dispute between Skai jacksonY Bhad Bhabie.

ME! News can confirm that Skai Jackson requested a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie, née Danielle Bregoli, in a Los Angeles County courthouse on Thursday, February 27.

Skai felt motivated to request the protection order after Bhad Bhabie entered Instagram Live two days ago and said: "I will literally kill you." According to Bhad Babie, Skai was trying to "catch up,quot; with Bhabie's boyfriend through a "finsta,quot; and blocked her on Instagram and Twitter. "It's sneaking around. Don't post on your fake page," the rapper said on his Live.

For his part, Skai is not talking to Bhad Bhabie in public. Skai's mother, on the other hand, has shared words with Danielle and her mother on social media.