Skai Jackson files a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie

The authorities are getting involved in the dispute between Skai jacksonY Bhad Bhabie.
ME! News can confirm that Skai Jackson requested a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie, née Danielle Bregoli, in a Los Angeles County courthouse on Thursday, February 27.
Skai felt motivated to request the protection order after Bhad Bhabie entered Instagram Live two days ago and said: "I will literally kill you." According to Bhad Babie, Skai was trying to "catch up,quot; with Bhabie's boyfriend through a "finsta,quot; and blocked her on Instagram and Twitter. "It's sneaking around. Don't post on your fake page," the rapper said on his Live.
For his part, Skai is not talking to Bhad Bhabie in public. Skai's mother, on the other hand, has shared words with Danielle and her mother on social media.
According to the screenshots of Shade Room, Bhad Bhabie turned to Skai's mother. Kiya ColeInstagram to tell him to "take over,quot; Skai's finstate, to which Kiya replied: "Let me tell you something, girl! I'm definitely not to play with! Don't come to my damn page!" With your negativity of poor quality. What if you just put your address or phone number in my DM and I will gladly have this conversation with your mother! I will not have it. "
But Bhad Bhabie's own mother decided to respond in the Instagram comments section. "Oh, listen to your preaching. Tell your daughter to stop talking about mine and you think you are calling my daughter Ratchet? Remember that I also come from New York," he joked.
From there, the conversation became a round trip that is not worth repeating.
Meanwhile, Skai seems to keep his head down and stay above the drama. On Twitter, she shared with his followers, "I graduate in 2 more months! I can't wait. The university is next."
ME! News has contacted representatives of both stars for comments.
