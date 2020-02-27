Six chiefs of nations will discuss the threat of the coronavirus in Paris on Monday | Rugby Union News





France leads the Six Nations classification, but the outbreak of coronavirus could greatly interrupt the tournament.

%MINIFYHTML03fb66fa448c77af95282086dd7adfbb11% %MINIFYHTML03fb66fa448c77af95282086dd7adfbb12%

The chiefs of six nations will meet in Paris on Monday to discuss the impact the coronavirus has had on this year's championship.

Representatives of the unions of origin, in addition to France and Italy, will be present at the pre-established World Rugby meeting that will now also include discussions on what additional measures should be taken in response to the outbreak.

Ireland's match against Italy in Dublin on March 7 has been postponed due to the potential threat it poses to public health, taking with it the women's and U20 parties.

The trip from England to Rome a week later is now in doubt due to the number of reported cases of the virus in northern Italy, which has become an important center of infection with 11 enclosed cities.

0:58 The English Emily Scarratt says that the possibility that the coronavirus denies the Red Roses a Grand Slam of the Six Nations is "out of our hands,quot; The English Emily Scarratt says that the possibility that the coronavirus denies the Red Roses a Grand Slam of the Six Nations is "out of our hands,quot;

About 20,000 supporters from England are expected to descend at the Olympic Stadium for the final game of the Six Nations 2020 with Eddie Jones' men still in dispute over the title before their meeting with Wales on Saturday, March 7.

What worries most is the movement of a large number of people to and from the areas of infection, which leads to fear that the game of England can be reorganized.

Eleven people died in Italy due to the virus, while the number of confirmed cases in the country increased to 400.

Scotland's women's match in Italy on Sunday was canceled and has not yet been reorganized, while two PRO14 matches, including Ulster's clash with Treviso, were also suspended.