Shekhar Kapur intends to take the legal route against Mr.India restart manufacturers

By restarting the iconic 1987 release, India has shaken many feathers. After Sonam Kapoor expressed his dismay, he is now the director of the film, Sherkhar Kapoor, who expressed his surprise at not being consulted for the project. Since the announcement was made on social networks, there has been much debate about why the creators were not informed before undertaking a project that is now a cult classic. Although Sonam Kapoor later clarified that his father Anil Kapoor spoke with Boney Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur is upset because nobody bothered to consult him before announcing the project.

Speaking on this topic, Shekhar Kapur said daily: "Where is the director's property on the material he created? (The restart) is based on what I created. Now, I am in contact with lawyers from around the world to (to address) the problem It is about creating a new understanding of the creative authorship of the main director of a film. (The model) is (followed) in many nations of the world, including Australia and the United States. main author of the movie. I must have rights to the future remake of the movie created by me. This requires a change in the constitutional copyright laws. This is no longer about Mr. India. "

The director is aware that in India the producers own the rights to the film, he added: "The poster says Surinder Kapoor & # 39; s Mr. India, produced by Boney Kapoor. His father was the original producer."

The director also revealed that he had contacted Boney Kapoor when the restart was announced. "(When I asked him), he said nothing is written in stone. Anil was equally worried that he didn't know," Kapur said.

Well, only time will tell how this story develops.