A Shahs of Sunset showdown is just around the corner.

Like E! readers surely know, season 8 of Bravo's success began with longtime best friends Pray Farahan Y Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid in disagreement. Why? Well, MJ has been accused of spreading rumors of cheating on Reza's husband, Adam Neely.

And, from what we've seen in the exclusive mid-season teaser last season, fans will witness the deterioration of Reza and MJ's friendship in real time.

"Go back to your stupid husband, cheat on each other, go to the bathrooms," MJ tells her best friend.

"Go home and take care of your baby, bitch! What are you doing here?" Pray angry replies.

Unfortunately, things seem irreparable since each resort to insults in their respective confessionals. While Reza believes that MJ is a "liar," the new mother dismisses her ex-friend as "a jerk."

It seems that this drama has affected others in the group as Destiney Rose He looks screaming: "Enough is enough!" to enmity friends. But is Destiney more guilty than she has seen?