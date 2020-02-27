Shahs of Sunset Midseason Tease: See Reza and MJ & # 39; s Feud Explode

A Shahs of Sunset showdown is just around the corner.
Like E! readers surely know, season 8 of Bravo's success began with longtime best friends Pray Farahan Y Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid in disagreement. Why? Well, MJ has been accused of spreading rumors of cheating on Reza's husband, Adam Neely.
And, from what we've seen in the exclusive mid-season teaser last season, fans will witness the deterioration of Reza and MJ's friendship in real time.
"Go back to your stupid husband, cheat on each other, go to the bathrooms," MJ tells her best friend.
"Go home and take care of your baby, bitch! What are you doing here?" Pray angry replies.
Unfortunately, things seem irreparable since each resort to insults in their respective confessionals. While Reza believes that MJ is a "liar," the new mother dismisses her ex-friend as "a jerk."
It seems that this drama has affected others in the group as Destiney Rose He looks screaming: "Enough is enough!" to enmity friends. But is Destiney more guilty than she has seen?
In case you forgot, it was Destiney who brought to light the allegations of deception about Adam.
"I've never sat there and talked about you," Destiney tells MJ.
Still, others seem to suspect Destiney, with Mike shouted going so far as to call her "a liar."
"If you're really innocent, why are you acting so damn guilty,quot; Nema Vand reflect later.
Of course, in typical Shahs Fashion, this is not the only drama the gang faces. First of all, Golnesa "GG,quot; Gharachedaghi She has a medical scare after learning that she is pregnant with her first child.
"I don't feel well," GG is heard exclaiming while cradling her stomach.
Next, Nema finds himself yelling at Mike after he makes a comment about his father.
"Things are getting interesting in this place of the king," notes Mike at the end of the newly released images.
You can say that again!
Shahs of Sunset It will air its next episode on Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. before moving to a new night, starting on Friday, March 6 at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)