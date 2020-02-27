Shah Rukh Khan to form a team with Kajol in his next?

There are strong rumors that Shah Rukh Khan will make the next Raj and Krishna DK movie. There are also rumors that SRK collaborates with Rajkumar Hirani for his next address. And the latest reports on SRK and the alleged collaboration of Rajkumar Hirani suggest that the filmmaker could choose Kajol or Kareena Kapoor Khan over SRK. The film will be shot in Gujarat, London and Canada. Officially, manufacturers are not ready to disclose any details. While the SRK-Kajol pairing is really iconic, Shah Rukh's pairing with Kareena has also been loved and accepted by the audience.

It is a known fact that several years ago, when Hirani wanted to start MBBS from Munna Bhai, he had approached Shah Rukh Khan to get it first and then brought Sanjay Dutt to do the part. Hopefully this time everything fits and Rajkumar Hirani and SRK will join for a memorable project.